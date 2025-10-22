Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the List of Trump Impeachment Charges IF...

The Democrats' buzz from their Saturday "No Kings" rallies has apparently worn off and they were quickly in search of a new TDS high. They found one in President Trump's renovation of part of the East Wing of the White House that will culminate in a new ballroom.

The pictures Dems are posting make it clear they want everybody to believe the entire place is being torn down, perhaps to be replaced by a towering Trump hotel:

Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this picture.



He’s literally destroying the White House. pic.twitter.com/W63bLLwt82 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

As usual, Newsom is lying.

Here's the area affected by what's actually going on:

Not if the truth was actually told instead of typical democrat lies. pic.twitter.com/uxtEMdvk0a — Morgan (@RennyG1103) October 22, 2025

At this point, if the Democrats take back the House after next year's midterms, "Trump renovated part of the East Wing" could end up on the list of inevitable impeachment charges. They've totally lost it:

🚨 HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Donald Trump is demolishing the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom where he will be celebrated like a KING!



It's beyond parody at this point.



They have nothing. pic.twitter.com/mZVVZWbwTT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

Why might this be an impeachment charge if the Dems take back partial congressional control? Trump's breaking the law, according to prevaricating whiffle-brained Sen. Chris Murphy:

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy says Trump's White House renovation is "absolutely illegal."



"That visual is powerful because you are essentially watching the destruction of the rule of law." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UNG4aNEtfy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2025

How anybody takes these Democrats seriously about anything is a total mystery.

What a dumbass.. pic.twitter.com/yx4MhSQmIQ — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 22, 2025

Democrats: Lock the border? Illegal.

Remodel the White House? Illegal.

Loot a Target? Expression. — merikuh (@merikuh) October 22, 2025

Somebody tell Jeffries and Murphy that this is the final design just to make them melt down even more:

As always, the words of Barack Obama need to be quoted back to whiny Democrats:

The Dems need to be constantly reminded of that!

*****

