Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the List of Trump Impeachment Charges IF...

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats' buzz from their Saturday "No Kings" rallies has apparently worn off and they were quickly in search of a new TDS high. They found one in President Trump's renovation of part of the East Wing of the White House that will culminate in a new ballroom. 

The pictures Dems are posting make it clear they want everybody to believe the entire place is being torn down, perhaps to be replaced by a towering Trump hotel: 

As usual, Newsom is lying. 

Here's the area affected by what's actually going on: 

At this point, if the Democrats take back the House after next year's midterms, "Trump renovated part of the East Wing" could end up on the list of inevitable impeachment charges. They've totally lost it: 

Why might this be an impeachment charge if the Dems take back partial congressional control? Trump's breaking the law, according to prevaricating whiffle-brained Sen. Chris Murphy: 

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
How anybody takes these Democrats seriously about anything is a total mystery. 

Somebody tell Jeffries and Murphy that this is the final design just to make them melt down even more:

As always, the words of Barack Obama need to be quoted back to whiny Democrats: 

The Dems need to be constantly reminded of that!

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

