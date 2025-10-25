NY Times Trips HARD Over Biden During Attempt to Help Dems Sound Trump...
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ for Possible Prosecutions

Doug P. | 2:02 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Justice Department under Pam Bondi is going to get increasingly busier considering all the referrals for investigations and possible prosecutions they're receiving. 

The latest referral concerns FEMA under the Biden-Harris administration discriminating against Trump supporters during disaster responses. 

Earlier this month former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called that a "conspiracy theory":

Guess what -- we've run across another thing the Left called a "conspiracy theory" that's turning out to be true (step aside "Hunter Biden's laptop is real" and "Covid came from a Chinese lab"!

As a matter of fact, Kristi Noem has referred the matter to the DOJ: 

More from the DHS website:

An internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found that throughout the Biden Administration, FEMA employees systematically refused to visit the houses of disaster survivors that displayed signs and flags they disagreed with, including those with campaign signs supporting President Trump—textbook political discrimination against Americans in crisis.

FEMA employees also collected information about the political beliefs of disaster survivors, using that information to delay critical assistance to survivors. This data collection was in direct violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

“The federal government was withholding aid against Americans in crisis based on their political beliefs—this should horrify every American, regardless of political persuasion,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem“For years, FEMA employees under the Biden Administration intentionally delayed much-needed aid to Americans suffering from natural disasters on purely political grounds. They deliberately avoided houses displaying support for President Trump and the Second Amendment, illegally collected and stored information about survivors’ political beliefs, and failed to report their malicious behavior. We will not let this stand.”

Following Hurricane Milton in 2024, a whistleblower revealed that FEMA employees were directed to bypass homes displaying political signs supporting President Donald Trump. At the time, Biden’s FEMA administrator, Deanne Criswell, insisted to Congress, under oath, that this was an isolated incident. However, an internal investigation ordered by Secretary Noem has revealed that these abuses were widespread, systematic, and occurred during multiple disasters dating back to Hurricane Ida in 2021.

That doesn't sound very conspiracy theory-ish to us. 

And the Dems project it all onto Trump while yelling "No Kings!" The irony and hypocrisy is thick. 

