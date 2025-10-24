Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...
WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning Something

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on October 24, 2025
Screen shot

Yesterday the Senate Democrats proved that they cared so much about service members and other federal employees that they blocked a separate bill that would have paid them while the Left continues to keep the CR from passing and reopening the federal government.

However, the Washington Post's headline kind of made it everybody's fault: 

"The Senate"? Like, the entire Senate in unison? 

Seems like there's more to the story than that. 

Anybody who only reads Washington Post headlines won't know the answer to that. 

It really wouldn't have taken many more words for the Post to have put the full reality into their headline. 

The headline would definitely have been different if the Republicans were keeping the government shut down. But we're not supposed to believe that media bias is a real thing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

