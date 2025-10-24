WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning Something

Yesterday the Senate Democrats proved that they cared so much about service members and other federal employees that they blocked a separate bill that would have paid them while the Left continues to keep the CR from passing and reopening the federal government.

However, the Washington Post's headline kind of made it everybody's fault:

The Senate blocked a bill to pay federal employees who have been required to keep working during the shutdown. https://t.co/Hbd5Lyr2tz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 23, 2025

"The Senate"? Like, the entire Senate in unison?

Seems like there's more to the story than that.

Who blocked it? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 24, 2025

Anybody who only reads Washington Post headlines won't know the answer to that.

It really wouldn't have taken many more words for the Post to have put the full reality into their headline.

WAPO - Why are you saying “the Senate” when it was “Senate Democrats”? pic.twitter.com/g0i0fUhEhX — Vile E Coyote (super/genius) (@WildYeeCoyote) October 23, 2025

Incredible insinuation with accompanying photo. Who exactly in the Senate blocked it? https://t.co/pdnajI4j4e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2025

Just guessing the headline would be different if Republicans actually blocked it not Democrats.



What a joke. https://t.co/d0GKW3wylK — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 23, 2025

The headline would definitely have been different if the Republicans were keeping the government shut down. But we're not supposed to believe that media bias is a real thing.

