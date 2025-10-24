BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless

We're a little surprised that Democrats continue to appear on certain CNBC shows because they have a couple of hosts who perform actual journalism during their interviews and don't just nod along in agreement while a Dem repeats bogus talking points.

Recently Dem Sen. Mark Kelly tried to convince Joe Kernen that the federal government shutdown was the fault of Trump and the Republicans, and that didn't go well for the senator from Arizona.

Next up we have Rep. Hakeem Jeffries trying to push the Dems' shutdown narrative on another CNBC host, and the House Minority Leader's spin about Obamacare subsidies got quickly torpedoed. Jeffries knew he'd been called out but continued to repeat platitudes in awkward response:

This is a TOUGH watch.



CNBC: "The 3 year setup for the expiration of [Obamacare] credits was put in when [DEMOCRATS] controlled the WH, House & Senate..



NOW you want the Republicans to do something YOU didn't do when you were in power?"



Jeffries: 😶pic.twitter.com/JB6DPfVo9B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2025

This is a little like when the Democrats were trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for the open border. They can't possibly get more shameless.

🚨 BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries just got brutally EMBARRASSED on national television - gets CALLED OUT for his hypocrisy



"What you're asking Republicans to do when they control the White House, Senate and House is what the DEMOCRATS could NOT do when you controlled all 3 heads of… pic.twitter.com/86d20BmmYK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

Jeffries would never get this schooling during an MSNBC interview:

Also, watching the cheerleaders for the Affordable Care Act that was supposed to save us a fortune on insurance premiums now sound the alarm about how expensive health care insurance is can be quite maddening. Not only that, they're trying to blame Republicans for not perpetuating the mess they created.

Just think if our media actually did this more? If they just did their job and called out the democrats and didn't allow them open mic sessions to spew their lies! The democrats would no longer have any support. — Kate (@kate_p45) October 24, 2025

Can you imagine how much different public perception could be if even half of the media were actual journalists and not propagandists for the Dems?

