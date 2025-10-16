Sen. Mark Kelly Tried and FAILED to Convince CNBC's Joe Kernen the Shutdown Isn't the Dems' Fault

As the partial federal government shutdown continues, the Democrats are still attempting to insist that it's the fault of Trump and the Republicans even though the Dems are the ones blocking the CR in the Senate.

About a week ago, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to push the Democrat talking points to CNBC's Joe Kernen and got absolutely destroyed.

Perhaps Dem Sen. Mark Kelly didn't see the Jeffries interview because he tried to push similar talking points today and Kernen wasn't buying what Kelly was trying to sell. Watch:

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly gets CALLED OUT for trying to blame Republicans for the shutdown.



CNBC: "You closed the government down because you want $1.5 trillion for all these different things... maybe you can convince the public that it's the Republicans but, it's not." pic.twitter.com/7JskHFBwZl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2025

Kernen called Kelly a liar without using that word and you could tell Kelly didn't like it (but if the shoe fits...).

pic.twitter.com/NdHp3XAmiL — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) October 16, 2025

I really wish they would all stop lying, it’s getting old! — Lisa Walch (@walchlisa) October 16, 2025

It doesn't look like the Dems have any intention of stopping the constant lying. As a matter of fact they continue to double and triple down.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

