Sen. Mark Kelly Tried and FAILED to Convince CNBC's Joe Kernen the Shutdown Isn't the Dems' Fault

Doug P. | 1:32 PM on October 16, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As the partial federal government shutdown continues, the Democrats are still attempting to insist that it's the fault of Trump and the Republicans even though the Dems are the ones blocking the CR in the Senate. 

About a week ago, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to push the Democrat talking points to CNBC's Joe Kernen and got absolutely destroyed

Perhaps Dem Sen. Mark Kelly didn't see the Jeffries interview because he tried to push similar talking points today and Kernen wasn't buying what Kelly was trying to sell. Watch: 

Kernen called Kelly a liar without using that word and you could tell Kelly didn't like it (but if the shoe fits...). 

It doesn't look like the Dems have any intention of stopping the constant lying. As a matter of fact they continue to double and triple down. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

