Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy Backfire

Before too long the Democrats will realize that their freakout about President Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction isn't resonating enough to take everybody's mind off the fact that we're still in the Schumer shutdown, but Chuck's still trying to get some mileage out of it. Before too long though the Dems will move on to a fresh outrage.

Here's today's offering from whoever runs the Schumer account:

This is the picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see. pic.twitter.com/kHM8IXNRhP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2025

If Trump was the authoritarian "King" Schumer and the Dems have been saying he is wouldn't he have prevented that picture from being taken in the first place?

Nope. We all see it. We’re OK with it. He’s not using tax pay dollars loser. Cry harder!! https://t.co/u9ZpQ7sdKG — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BBMagaMom) October 23, 2025

The Dems are melting down because Trump's using private donations and his own money for the project, and if taxpayers were on the hook for it they'd also be freaking out. TDS would demand it.

But for Schumer this was another backfire (he's been on a roll since the piece of cheese on a raw hamburger while grilling photo.

Do you ever not get ratioed? — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) October 23, 2025

Apparently not.

This is the picture of the whole White House area that the Democrats don't want you to see.

The East Wing is a distant office space annex built in 1942. pic.twitter.com/slsoMLb4RP — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 23, 2025

The Dems keep showing angles making it look like the entire White House has been torn down because they're not capable of being honest even for one second.

This is the photo Chuck Schumer doesn't want Americans to see. pic.twitter.com/IW65VtWxEY — House Committee on Agriculture (@HouseAgGOP) October 23, 2025

Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark said that's the "leverage" her party has with the shutdown. Yep, she said that out loud.

