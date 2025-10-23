Chuck Schumer's 'Picture Donald Trump Doesn't Want America to See' Is a Ratio-Worthy Backfire

Bro, Why So VIOLENT?! Hakeem Jeffries Threatens People Paying for the WH Ballroom...
Doug P. | 2:48 PM on October 23, 2025
ImgFlip

Before too long the Democrats will realize that their freakout about President Trump's East Wing renovation and ballroom construction isn't resonating enough to take everybody's mind off the fact that we're still in the Schumer shutdown, but Chuck's still trying to get some mileage out of it. Before too long though the Dems will move on to a fresh outrage.

Here's today's offering from whoever runs the Schumer account: 

If Trump was the authoritarian "King" Schumer and the Dems have been saying he is wouldn't he have prevented that picture from being taken in the first place?

The Dems are melting down because Trump's using private donations and his own money for the project, and if taxpayers were on the hook for it they'd also be freaking out. TDS would demand it. 

But for Schumer this was another backfire (he's been on a roll since the piece of cheese on a raw hamburger while grilling photo. 

Apparently not. 

The Dems keep showing angles making it look like the entire White House has been torn down because they're not capable of being honest even for one second. 

Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark said that's the "leverage" her party has with the shutdown. Yep, she said that out loud. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

