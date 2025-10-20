Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More 'No Kings' Protests

Saturday brought with it many "No Kings" rallies all around the country, and it's been pointed out that they worked, because the U.S. still doesn't have a King.

Advertisement

The protesters, including Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy, said they were fighting for the First Amendment and that this administration doesn't tolerate dissent, all while Trump did absolutely nothing to stop their rallies (worst authoritarian ever).

The president was asked about "No Kings" aboard Air Force One last night and offered this assessment:

🚨 WOW! President Trump just DROPPED THE MIC on "No Kings"



"By the way, I'm not a KING. I work my A*S OFF to make our country great. That's all it is."



"It's a joke. I looked at the people...all the brand new signs. It was paid for by Soros and radical left lunatics...we're… pic.twitter.com/AKkOCz0wRc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 20, 2025

POTUS has a message for the idiotic 'no kings' protestors:



"I'm not a king. I work my ASS OFF to make our country great. That's all it is." 👏🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/2nfZKwRZxm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 20, 2025

Monica Crowley backed Trump up on this point:

Can confirm that he does, in fact, work his ass off to make America great https://t.co/aT7nRQYudj — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 20, 2025

We heard some protesters on Saturday say that Trump is harming children, which is ironic coming from an event partially sponsored by Planned Parenthood.

"No Kings," but they didn't have a problem with socialists and communists in their midst.

The most fitting response to the emotionally crippled “No Kings” loser-fests would be holding “Trump 2028” rallies across America

pic.twitter.com/GgYEeiyBqw — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 20, 2025

Watching people who applauded when Biden unilaterally decreed a new constitutional amendment now say "no Kings" was another special touch of irony.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.