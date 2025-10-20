Trump's BRUTAL Dismissal of 'No Kings' Protests Will Make the Left Demand More 'No Kings' Protests

CUE the Racist Leftist Meltdown: Trump Endorses Winsome Sears While WRECKING Abigail Spanb...
Doug P. | 9:19 AM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Saturday brought with it many "No Kings" rallies all around the country, and it's been pointed out that they worked, because the U.S. still doesn't have a King. 

The protesters, including Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy, said they were fighting for the First Amendment and that this administration doesn't tolerate dissent, all while Trump did absolutely nothing to stop their rallies (worst authoritarian ever). 

The president was asked about "No Kings" aboard Air Force One last night and offered this assessment: 

Monica Crowley backed Trump up on this point: 

We heard some protesters on Saturday say that Trump is harming children, which is ironic coming from an event partially sponsored by Planned Parenthood. 

"No Kings," but they didn't have a problem with socialists and communists in their midst. 

Watching people who applauded when Biden unilaterally decreed a new constitutional amendment now say "no Kings" was another special touch of irony. 

*****

