Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All While NOBODY Tries to Stop Him)

The Washington, DC "No Kings" rally got off to a rather amusing start when George Conway tried to get a lame chant going and it was too nutty for even his fellow TDS sufferers.

But the protest against a "King" that doesn't even exist wouldn't be complete if it didn't feature a "Science Guy" who is used to doing battle with imaginary opponents while trying to scare everybody in the process. And in case you think Bill Nye doesn't discredit this particular protest enough, he was joined by serial liar Adam Schiff:

I'm here on the National Mall with @BillNye to say:



We don't have kings here. Not now. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/lPNywVhMsh — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) October 18, 2025

Actually Schiffty is correct for once. We do not in fact have a King here. It's nice of him to be honest for once, albeit accidentally.

But Nye dialed up the lunacy a notch while adding our republic to the list of things that might soon be doomed, all while wearing a tie that says "yeah, pay no attention to anything I say":

Actor @BillNye at #NoKings: “We are confronting the possible end of our republic … They must stop the abuses of this petulant president & circle of sycophants. No thrones, no crowns, no kings. This president & his associates cannot tolerate dissent. To them are free speech is… pic.twitter.com/ZEI3QwOPAS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 18, 2025

Trump doesn't tolerate dissent, says the clown who's saying all that while absolutely nobody tries to stop him.

He's literally exercising his right of free speech and to protest. Mr. Not a Scientist Guy is a complete moron. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 18, 2025

It actually helps Trump to have these people out there saying these things so we can see how nutty they are.

Bill Nye is literally speaking freely and dissenting. He is not being detained or arrested. — Alan Powell (@Msgtpowell) October 18, 2025

EVERYTHING from a leftist is pure projection. Always. https://t.co/CCFO6EsqCa — 𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖞𝕯𝖛𝖑 (@JersyDvl) October 18, 2025

Nye's side tried to throw Trump in jail to keep him from getting a second term and Nye would like everybody to think Republicans are the side against free speech and dissent with no respect for the democratic process? Please.

