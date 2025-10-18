CNN Melts Down Over Rooftop Snipers, Blissfully Forgetting Conservatives Are the Usual Vic...
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC...

Bill Nye the Not a Science Guy Says Trump Doesn't Tolerate Dissent (All While NOBODY Tries to Stop Him)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on October 18, 2025
Meme

The Washington, DC "No Kings" rally got off to a rather amusing start when George Conway tried to get a lame chant going and it was too nutty for even his fellow TDS sufferers. 

But the protest against a "King" that doesn't even exist wouldn't be complete if it didn't feature a "Science Guy" who is used to doing battle with imaginary opponents while trying to scare everybody in the process. And in case you think Bill Nye doesn't discredit this particular protest enough, he was joined by serial liar Adam Schiff: 

Actually Schiffty is correct for once. We do not in fact have a King here. It's nice of him to be honest for once, albeit accidentally.

But Nye dialed up the lunacy a notch while adding our republic to the list of things that might soon be doomed, all while wearing a tie that says "yeah, pay no attention to anything I say": 

Trump doesn't tolerate dissent, says the clown who's saying all that while absolutely nobody tries to stop him. 

It actually helps Trump to have these people out there saying these things so we can see how nutty they are. 

Nye's side tried to throw Trump in jail to keep him from getting a second term and Nye would like everybody to think Republicans are the side against free speech and dissent with no respect for the democratic process? Please.

*****

