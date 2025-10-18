George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings' Anti-Trump Chant Started

The Democrats might be touting today's "No Kings" rallies as a huge success, because by the end of the day... nothing will have changed and Donald Trump will still be in the White House. But perhaps the protests will have served a temporary therapeutic purpose, but the TDS will return full force within a few hours.

After all the hype and sponsorships (the CPUSA really knows how to throw a party) this was the scene in Washington, DC:

No Kings march in DC. This is the turnout after a solid week of relentless media hype and gobs of funding. pic.twitter.com/tGCl41VFUb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2025

In attendance at the DC protest was noted anti-Trumper George "I am Antifa" Conway:

Remember if you voted for Trump, you've totally surrendered your values -- says the guy who spend most of his career as a GOP lawyer and now walks around wearing an "I am antifa" shirt. https://t.co/LCdbxiN6q8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel needs to tell Conway that Antifa doesn't exist.

It got a little funnier though when Conway posted a video of is attempt to start a chant:

Somebody at a rally partially sponsored by Planned Parenthood accusing Trump of doing harm to children is as thick as irony can get.

George Conway is currently leading a bold display of resistance and the No Kings Rally.



This should frighten us all. pic.twitter.com/eo6XlsAUZD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2025

Conway made his best attempt at getting any energy out of this half dead crowd.



CRINGE😅😅pic.twitter.com/9a1AAptRG2 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 18, 2025

He tried.

I’m not sure Trump can recover from this.pic.twitter.com/JdlXs39FdN — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 18, 2025

Even funnier is that all these clowns will think they scored a major blow for "democracy" today.

*****

