George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings' Anti-Trump Chant Started

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on October 18, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrats might be touting today's "No Kings" rallies as a huge success, because by the end of the day... nothing will have changed and Donald Trump will still be in the White House. But perhaps the protests will have served a temporary therapeutic purpose, but the TDS will return full force within a few hours. 

After all the hype and sponsorships (the CPUSA really knows how to throw a party) this was the scene in Washington, DC: 

In attendance at the DC protest was noted anti-Trumper George "I am Antifa" Conway: 

Jimmy Kimmel needs to tell Conway that Antifa doesn't exist.

It got a little funnier though when Conway posted a video of is attempt to start a chant: 

Somebody at a rally partially sponsored by Planned Parenthood accusing Trump of doing harm to children is as thick as irony can get. 

He tried. 

Even funnier is that all these clowns will think they scored a major blow for "democracy" today. 

