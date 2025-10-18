Dems Say 'No Kings' Protests Are Traditional Americana (Here Are Some Speakers and Sponsors - YOU Decide)

Today is "No Kings" protest day ("No Tyrants" if it takes place in a country that actually has a King), and the Democrats are trying to portray it as a traditional American thing.

Nobody fights back against things that don't actually exist quite like Democrats such as Sen. Chris Murphy:

Big day tomorrow. Don’t let Trump’s authoritarian crowd bully you into silence. This is our moment to stand up for our democracy and against his corruption.



I will be with @BernieSanders at the DC rally. Find yours at https://t.co/8C7hvJzIBJ. pic.twitter.com/nV386SCZGZ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 17, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries says the "No Kings" protests are as American as baseball and apple pie:

NEW: House Minority Leader Jeffries leaves the door open on attending a 'No Kings' rally despite the ongoing government shutdown:



JEFFRIES: "Showing up to express dissent against an out-of-control administration — that's as American as motherhood, baseball, and apple pie. That's… pic.twitter.com/YIbX3x10sE — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2025

Hey, what's more "traditional America" than speakers and sponsors like these:

He's speaking alongside Mehdi Hasan and Afeni Evans, an activist who wrote "fuck America," celebrated the Trump assassination attempt, defends Hamas "resistance," and called Charlie Kirk a "bitch" after he was murdered. https://t.co/xcy14KpF9I https://t.co/a2pOT2N7WJ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 18, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries: No Kings protests are just "as American as motherhood, baseball, and apple pie.”



These "protests" will feature pro-Hamas speakers and have sponsors like the Communist Party USA. https://t.co/vZmioTG1JH pic.twitter.com/R9qS4zQJzF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2025

"Motherhood, baseball and apple pie" sponsors right here:

🚨 TOMORROW: No Kings Rallies



Key Sponsors List:

- Indivisible (lead organizer)

- ACLU & affiliates

- AFT

- CWA

- SEIU

- HRC

- MoveOn

- Reproductive Freedom for All

- Interfaith Alliance

- Home of the Brave

- 50501 Movement

- Planned Parenthood (local)

- Greenpeace (local)

-… — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 17, 2025

Well, well, well...



It appears there is nothing "grassroots" or "organic" about the "No Kings" protest coming up. Just the same normal radical commies funding and organizing a protest. Here are their sponsors...



17% approval party of lunatics. pic.twitter.com/1oXdn71VLM — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 10, 2025

There was a chant at one of these rallies about how Trump is harming children, which is ironic at a march that's partly sponsored by Planned Parenthood. Self-awareness takes another holiday.

