George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings'...
'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist...
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies
VIP
'No Kings' Rebrands for Rallies Taking Place In Countries With Monarchies (You CAN'T...
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants...
Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence...
No Kings Protest Inspires Better Knockoffs
Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC...
VIP
Democrats' Dumpster Fire: Death Wishes, Commie Confessions, and a Side of Sexism
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies...
Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)

Dems Say 'No Kings' Protests Are Traditional Americana (Here Are Some Speakers and Sponsors - YOU Decide)

Doug P. | 1:02 PM on October 18, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Today is "No Kings" protest day ("No Tyrants" if it takes place in a country that actually has a King), and the Democrats are trying to portray it as a traditional American thing.

Advertisement

Nobody fights back against things that don't actually exist quite like Democrats such as Sen. Chris Murphy: 

Hakeem Jeffries says the "No Kings" protests are as American as baseball and apple pie:

Hey, what's more "traditional America" than speakers and sponsors like these: 

Recommended

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

"Motherhood, baseball and apple pie" sponsors right here:

There was a chant at one of these rallies about how Trump is harming children, which is ironic at a march that's partly sponsored by Planned Parenthood. Self-awareness takes another holiday.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim
Grateful Calvin
Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)
Grateful Calvin
George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings' Anti-Trump Chant Started
Doug P.
Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day (Kamala Won't Like THIS One)
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies
Doug P.
No Kings Protest Inspires Better Knockoffs
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim Grateful Calvin
Advertisement