Democrats' Dumpster Fire: Death Wishes, Commie Confessions, and a Side of Sexism
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies...
Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)
Inflatable Unicorn? CHECK! Off-Beat Chanting? CHECK! Let’s Get These Protests Started!
From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90...
Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem...
Photo Finish: Pentagon Press Corps Captures ‘Journalistic’ Irrelevance in Unintentionally...

Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence (Just Guess)

Doug P. | 10:32 AM on October 18, 2025
meme

It's obvious that a memo went out ahead of today's "No Kings" rallies.

Yesterday that became clear when a Democrat strategist was on CNN and basically said that if there's any violence during any of the rallies around the country today that it will be the fault of -- you guessed it -- Donald Trump. That's not very surprising considering the fact that many on the Left even found a way to blame Trump for the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

The narrative-setting effort continued with the help of former CNN super-journo Jim Acosta, who reported from the White House during Trump's first term and released a book about his harrowing experience. Once again, if there's any violence during a "No Kings" rally, it'll be the fault of King Trump (via @WesternLensman): 

Like any objective "journalist," Acosta teed up the conversation to head right where the Left wanted it to go with zero pushback.

Excellent question. 

One thing's for sure though: If there is any violence the usual suspects in the media will report it as ordered by their talking points masters. 

*****

