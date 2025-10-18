Jim Acosta Helps 'No Kings' Organizer Set a Narrative In Case There's Violence (Just Guess)

It's obvious that a memo went out ahead of today's "No Kings" rallies.

Yesterday that became clear when a Democrat strategist was on CNN and basically said that if there's any violence during any of the rallies around the country today that it will be the fault of -- you guessed it -- Donald Trump. That's not very surprising considering the fact that many on the Left even found a way to blame Trump for the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The narrative-setting effort continued with the help of former CNN super-journo Jim Acosta, who reported from the White House during Trump's first term and released a book about his harrowing experience. Once again, if there's any violence during a "No Kings" rally, it'll be the fault of King Trump (via @WesternLensman):

Jim Acosta and No Kings organizer Ezra Levin seed narrative that any violence at protests will be due to “government sanctioned instigating."



Acosta: “There may be some efforts to try to draw a spark from the crowd."



Levin: "That's clearly what they're trying to do." https://t.co/9NQLrKGRG2 pic.twitter.com/ONE6mQL4J1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2025

Like any objective "journalist," Acosta teed up the conversation to head right where the Left wanted it to go with zero pushback.

Oh, sure. Because these paid, agitating communists need instigating. https://t.co/FPYhJQ44pZ — MichelleAmericanPatriot. 🐭 (@Michell88542704) October 18, 2025

Yup, this is clearly the contingency plan in case one of their lunatics foot soldiers goes berserk. https://t.co/V2hRTlP5o0 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 18, 2025

Yep, this pre-blame game has been in full effect for 48 hours.



And — Do you really have to beg your people so hard to not be violent if they aren’t violent people? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 18, 2025

Excellent question.

One thing's for sure though: If there is any violence the usual suspects in the media will report it as ordered by their talking points masters.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.