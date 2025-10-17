VIP
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies It Will Be Trump’s Fault

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you listen to Democrats, they’re scared their ‘No Kings’ rallies, which are stocked with and supported by socialist and communist groups, will turn violent. But they have a plan in case things go to the dark side and supporters show their true selves - blame President Donald Trump. Well, isn't that convenient?

Start here. (READ)

Dem strategist Roginsky sets the narrative for No Kings violence:

“Do not get provoked because they want one little shred of violence, anything to be able to say, the country's out of control. We’re going to invoke the Insurrection Act."

Translation: We don’t want violence (wink wink), but if there is some, it’s Trump’s fault for provoking it.

Here’s Democrat Party strategist Julie Roginsky laying it all out on CNN. (WATCH)

Trump’s not going to show up at these rallies, and MAGA will likely keep its distance. Who’s supposedly doing this provoking?

Posters say it doesn’t matter; Trump is to be blamed for all the bad behavior at these rallies.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

