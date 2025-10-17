Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies It Will Be Trump’s Fault

If you listen to Democrats, they’re scared their ‘No Kings’ rallies, which are stocked with and supported by socialist and communist groups, will turn violent. But they have a plan in case things go to the dark side and supporters show their true selves - blame President Donald Trump. Well, isn't that convenient?

Dem strategist Roginsky sets the narrative for No Kings violence: “Do not get provoked because they want one little shred of violence, anything to be able to say, the country's out of control. We’re going to invoke the Insurrection Act." Translation: We don’t want violence (wink wink), but if there is some, it’s Trump’s fault for provoking it.

Here’s Democrat Party strategist Julie Roginsky laying it all out on CNN. (WATCH)

Dem strategist Roginsky sets the narrative for No Kings violence:



“Do not get provoked because they want one little shred of violence, anything to be able to say, the country's out of control. We’re going to invoke the Insurrection Act."



Translation: We don’t want violence… pic.twitter.com/RnDjsTkfau — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

Key word: "Provoked"



That explains everything 🤡 — Americano y Proud (@Free_ButNotFree) October 17, 2025

Yep. That’s the narrative. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

Trump’s not going to show up at these rallies, and MAGA will likely keep its distance. Who’s supposedly doing this provoking?

Posters say it doesn’t matter; Trump is to be blamed for all the bad behavior at these rallies.

Is “pre-blaming” a term that would fit here?



Trump is pre-blamed for any violence that occurs at No Kings demonstrations because his words and policies ‘naturally’ provoke violent responses? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 17, 2025

That is 100% it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

I’ve learned from Democrats that MAGA words and ideas are violence that justify 100X kinetic violence in response. 🤪🤪 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) October 17, 2025

When the left starts whispering about “emergency powers,” you know they’re laying the trap. They’re not afraid of unrest—they’re counting on it. All they need is a spark to justify the crackdown they’ve already rehearsed. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 17, 2025

That makes sense. Radicals will unleash dangerous chaos in hopes of forcing Trump’s hand to restore law and order and then use his response to create a false narrative.

If you’re confused by the ‘No Kings’ messaging, you’re not the only one. The very premise of the protests is undermined by the fact that Trump is not stopping them.

Wait a second....

Is @realDonaldTrump a "Joke" or a "King" , which one is it?

I'm confused.

And why would a King allow these kinds of protests?

🤔 — The Universe Is Righting Itself (@MakeUrMov) October 17, 2025

Their narrative of No Kings is so pathetic

An actual King wouldn’t allow protesters to have a say

Or dissatisfied people speaking out. At all — Darren (@Dutch0709) October 17, 2025

Correct. And we've already seen and endured the violence in the streets from coast to coast. Roginsky tries to evade responsibility with this disingenuous call to "not be provoked" to violence, but we already know the leftist insurrection has declared itself "provoked". — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) October 17, 2025

More "you made me murder you" rhetoric. — Independent (@SeaSel) October 17, 2025

Democrats want you to believe they have no agency, but if violence breaks out at any of these ridiculous rallies, it will be their fault, not Trump’s.

