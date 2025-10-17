JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Political Enemies

As usual, another Democrat has been spotted hoping that nobody remembers what happened before January 20th, including all the Left's lawfare efforts up to and including attempts to throw Donald Trump in prison so he couldn't be elected to a second term. These are the same Dems who had the audacity to accuse Trump of election interference.

Advertisement

Illinois Gov. JB "Mr. Vegas" Pritzker got in on the projection action during another lefty-to-lefty therapy session on MSNBC, in this case with Jen Psaki. As retribution for Trump holding people accountable and showing Dems what "no one is above the law" looks like, Pritzker called him an authoritarian who prosecutes political enemies. As retribution Pritzker promised that if the Dems ever return to power, they'll -- you guessed it -- prosecute their political enemies... again. Watch (via @WesternLensman):

Democrats: Trump is on a revenge tour and prosecuting his political enemies. This is the authoritarian playbook!



Pritzker: Threatens prosecutions of @StephenM and other Trump officials if they retake power. pic.twitter.com/aL53w0gZnh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

Too bad Pritzker isn't as good at recognizing projection and hypocrisy as he apparently is at blackjack.

Does he actually believe he can scare the Trump Administration and keep them from doing exactly what they were elected to do? https://t.co/kMvdbqxZBr pic.twitter.com/8cCN5N0jqw — Wilma Vanhooser (@WLBV1945) October 17, 2025

Even funnier, Pritzker and the Dems would like everybody to believe that if the Trump DOJ stops holding people accountable that the Left won't still go full lawfare again the next time they're in control (which hopefully is never).

JB Pritzker says that Democrats will prosecute Stephen Miller, Tom Homan, and ICE agents if they take back power.



Democrats will do anything to protect illegals. https://t.co/lI3SavpMpP — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 17, 2025

This week Karoline Leavitt correctly said that protecting illegal aliens is among the Democrats' top priorities and the Left lost their minds. Then the Dems went back to spending the rest of their time proving her correct.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!