

JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Political Enemies

Doug P. | 10:08 AM on October 17, 2025
Twitchy

As usual, another Democrat has been spotted hoping that nobody remembers what happened before January 20th, including all the Left's lawfare efforts up to and including attempts to throw Donald Trump in prison so he couldn't be elected to a second term. These are the same Dems who had the audacity to accuse Trump of election interference. 

Illinois Gov. JB "Mr. Vegas" Pritzker got in on the projection action during another lefty-to-lefty therapy session on MSNBC, in this case with Jen Psaki. As retribution for Trump holding people accountable and showing Dems what "no one is above the law" looks like, Pritzker called him an authoritarian who prosecutes political enemies. As retribution Pritzker promised that if the Dems ever return to power, they'll -- you guessed it -- prosecute their political enemies... again. Watch (via @WesternLensman): 

Too bad Pritzker isn't as good at recognizing projection and hypocrisy as he apparently is at blackjack. 

Even funnier, Pritzker and the Dems would like everybody to believe that if the Trump DOJ stops holding people accountable that the Left won't still go full lawfare again the next time they're in control (which hopefully is never). 

This week Karoline Leavitt correctly said that protecting illegal aliens is among the Democrats' top priorities and the Left lost their minds. Then the Dems went back to spending the rest of their time proving her correct. 

*****

