Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame

From Hyatt Heir to Vegas Hotshot: Governor Pritzker’s $1.4M Casino Cash Grab Smells Fishy

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on October 16, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

Wow! JB Pritzker may be unlucky in the metabolism department, but apparently he is quite the gambler. 

Apparently, the rich really do get richer. 

Who needs a salary when you can go be a casino whiz?

Billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and his wife pocketed $10.7 million worth of taxable income last year, including $1.4 million he won from playing blackjack in Las Vegas, according to tax filings released by his campaign.

The Dem governor, who is seeking a third term in the 2026 election, won the impressive jackpot at a Vegas casino while on a vacation with his wife and some friends, a Pritzker spokesperson told NBC Thursday.

Pritzker will be donating the money to charity, his campaign added. Records shared with various media outlets suggest the winnings helped propel his income to the highest known level in recent years. 

An heir to the Hyatt Hotels Corp family fortune, Pritzker has a net worth of about $3.9 billion, according to the latest estimate from Forbes, an uptick of about $200 million from a year ago.

Overall, the Prizkers forked over $1.6 million in taxes to Uncle Sam, an increase of about $300,000 from the prior year, the partial tax returns show. They also paid $512,120 to the state, an uptick of $358,000.

That's the real question.

It's definitely shady.

He's fortunate to be a (D) Democrat and they don't have to live by the same rules as others.

The man is a savant.

Allegedly and stuff.

