From Hyatt Heir to Vegas Hotshot: Governor Pritzker’s $1.4M Casino Cash Grab Smells Fishy

Wow! JB Pritzker may be unlucky in the metabolism department, but apparently he is quite the gambler.

BREAKING: Governor JB Pritzker has released partial tax records showing he and his wife reported more than $10.3 million in taxable income, including more than $1.4 million in income from gambling. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 16, 2025

Apparently, the rich really do get richer.

Gov. JB Pritzker released partial tax records Wednesday showing he and his wife reported more than $10.3 million in taxable income — including more than $1.4 million in income from gambling.https://t.co/KTmvnyL18O — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 16, 2025

Who needs a salary when you can go be a casino whiz? Billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and his wife pocketed $10.7 million worth of taxable income last year, including $1.4 million he won from playing blackjack in Las Vegas, according to tax filings released by his campaign. The Dem governor, who is seeking a third term in the 2026 election, won the impressive jackpot at a Vegas casino while on a vacation with his wife and some friends, a Pritzker spokesperson told NBC Thursday. Pritzker will be donating the money to charity, his campaign added. Records shared with various media outlets suggest the winnings helped propel his income to the highest known level in recent years. An heir to the Hyatt Hotels Corp family fortune, Pritzker has a net worth of about $3.9 billion, according to the latest estimate from Forbes, an uptick of about $200 million from a year ago. Overall, the Prizkers forked over $1.6 million in taxes to Uncle Sam, an increase of about $300,000 from the prior year, the partial tax returns show. They also paid $512,120 to the state, an uptick of $358,000.

So, over a certain amount, you have to report gambling *losses,* and anyone who wins that much usually loses more. Has Pritzker reported that? https://t.co/fASbEPw2tb — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 16, 2025

That's the real question.

We’re all in agreement that Pritzker’s $1.4 million in gambling winnings is laundered money, yes? Ain’t no way he and his wife are winning at the craps table that much https://t.co/WVeSTB73xK — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2025

It's definitely shady.

Any gambler who is reporting 1.4 million in winning (off casino games especially) statistically should have have many more millions in losses reported. There is no record of the governor ever reporting those types of losses



Something fishy is going on https://t.co/xG7rWD7ygb — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 16, 2025

He's fortunate to be a (D) Democrat and they don't have to live by the same rules as others.

Share some winners, JB. Don’t be selfish! Some of us are ice cold https://t.co/ZSyzvrYNiM — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 16, 2025

Made 1.4 million gambling 🤔🧐 https://t.co/jXM9fZTOxu — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 16, 2025

The man is a savant.

I asked Grok to give me an example of obvious money laundering and it showed me this tweet. https://t.co/kAEQ11TRjJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 16, 2025

Gambling??? 13% of his income???



He’s either a total degenerate or he’s part of some broader game rigging ring.



Or both. https://t.co/AngL3KA1ao — Shannon Adcock 🇺🇸 (@Shannon_A_IL) October 16, 2025

Poker games are a way for lobbyists to launder money to politicians. What great luck the Governor had! He’s a real sharp. https://t.co/QiIHOlLzOu — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 16, 2025

Allegedly and stuff.

