Julie Kelly Applauds Former Special Counsel Jack Smith for Going Public Recently (and Here's Why)

Doug P. | 10:41 AM on October 16, 2025
meme

Former special counsel Jack Smith has been speaking more in public lately. It's possible that Smith feels like, as the lefty media liked to say about Trump for many years, "the walls are closing in." 

This week Julie Kelly, who has covered the lawfare efforts against Trump extensively, threw a wrench in Smith's attempt to deny that any of these cases have been politically-motivated

In part two of Kelly's comments on Smith's "publicity tour" we start with President Trump's related comments:

The supreme irony? Smith is claiming that Trump has weaponized the Justice Department against his political foes (where would Trump have ever gotten THAT idea!?). Projection detected:

Here's a more detailed take that dismantles Smith's claims and projection: 

The full post from @julie_kelly2: 

I for one applaud Jack Smith for going public—especially this recent sit down with Andy Weissmann. 

Watch how easily he lies and distorts the facts of both cases. Hur determined Biden willfully retained classified papers but wouldn’t prosecute because he was an old man with a failing memory (among other reasons)

Biden knew he had the papers and refused to turn them over until DOJ went after Trump. He had shared files with his ghostwriter, who destroyed tapes of his interviews with Biden AFTER the investigation began. 

Smith LAUGHABLY argues one reason why the “rule of law” was different for Biden is because the documents were old?? Is he kidding? 

Also—Trump fully cooperated with both NARA and DOJ to produce papers. He even let Jay Bratt and FBI agents into Mar a Lago to look for more documents in June 2022. Two months later, over the objections of some FBI officials, DOJ authorized the raid of MAL. 

FURTHER — toward the end of the documents case before it was tossed—Smith’s prosecutors ADMITTED they did not know if any of the moved boxes (the basis of the obstruction charges) contained any of the alleged classified files seized during the raid. Smith’s entire farce was collapsing in Florida. 

No wonder this guy is one of the biggest prosecutorial losers in DOJ history.

Smith literally used the "here's why it was 'D'ifferent" spin for Biden vs. Trump? We couldn't be less surprised. 

And hanging out together in London no less, which is where this interview took place.  

*****

