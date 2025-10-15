PROJECTION ALERT! Gov. JB Pritzker Notices Trump Has a 'Diminished Capacity' (Yeah, About...
Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases Against Trump Were Political

Doug P. | 10:29 AM on October 15, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Former special counsel Jack Smith was most recently in the news after a Fox News report about Republican members of Congress being spied as part of a January 6th investigation:

These days Smith is spinning allegations that his cases against Trump were politically-motivated, and it makes sense that he's doing so on MSNBC, where he'll get little to no pushback. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Brazen, and then some. 

That would be the most honest chyron ever to appear on the screen during an MSNBC program.

Julie Kelly has been on top of these investigations from the start and called BS on Smith's denial that the Trump prosecutions were in any way political: 

Gee, that sure sounds politically-motivated on Smith's part to us!

There's a reason people like Smith and John Brennan don't mind appearing on MSNBC. Zero pushback.

*****

