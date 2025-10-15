Julie Kelly Throws a Wrench In Jack Smith's Attempt to Deny His Cases Against Trump Were Political

Former special counsel Jack Smith was most recently in the news after a Fox News report about Republican members of Congress being spied as part of a January 6th investigation:

Advertisement

From colleague Brooke Singman. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot. A document shows that Smith eportedly tracking the phone calls of GOP… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2025

These days Smith is spinning allegations that his cases against Trump were politically-motivated, and it makes sense that he's doing so on MSNBC, where he'll get little to no pushback. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Jack Smith: The idea that politics would play a role in his cases against Trump is “absolutely ludicrous."



The lies are just brazen. pic.twitter.com/bz4h9GXo7l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2025

Brazen, and then some.

MSNBC decided to stage a psychopath summit: Smith and Weissmann. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 14, 2025

That should be the chyron — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

That would be the most honest chyron ever to appear on the screen during an MSNBC program.

Julie Kelly has been on top of these investigations from the start and called BS on Smith's denial that the Trump prosecutions were in any way political:

I was in Judge Cannon’s courtroom last year when she asked Jack Smith’s thugs for another example in history when DOJ brought 2 federal criminal indictments against the same individual in 2 different jurisdictions within months of each other.



Answer: none https://t.co/7txUm4eUcK — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2025

Judge Cannon was pushing back on Smith’s complaints about alleged delays in deadlines, etc due to the conflict with the proceedings in the Washington J6 case. Smith was desperate to get at least one to trial before the election.



He got neither. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 15, 2025

Gee, that sure sounds politically-motivated on Smith's part to us!

The question is, is he lying to us or lying to himself? Either way, he is lying. — Kate Sullivan (@sulliv50474) October 15, 2025

What’s brazen is that the “interviewer” just sits there and accepts it. — Donald (@Donald34353879) October 15, 2025

There's a reason people like Smith and John Brennan don't mind appearing on MSNBC. Zero pushback.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.