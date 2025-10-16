Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame

CNN hosted a Socialist-Palooza of a town hall last night featuring fellow oligarchy fighters Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez along with climate change alarmist and chartered private jet enthusiast Bernie Sanders. During one exchange the senator from Vermont erupted in a crazy rant after AOC was asked about a possible primary challenge of Chuck "Shutdown" Schumer (which would suggest that, yes, AOC will challenge Chuck).

We have another notable moment from CNN's Commie-Con and it comes at the expense of Sanders and Schumer.

The question: "How do you think this shutdown reflects on Chuck Schumer's leadership?"

Bernie dug into the Big Book of the Left's Talking Points for a brief response, and then asked the questioner what he thinks, and immediately regretted it. Watch:

🔥Bernie got COOKED.



This guy just calmly smacked Bernie Sanders down in a single sentence.



BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/BV1cgFEsip — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2025

This is the same CR these Democrats have voted in favor of several times so of course they own the shutdown.

Crazy Bernie just got wrecked on national television 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G5Emm2gY6v — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2025

And Sanders knew he got wrecked and perhaps he was wondering how this guy slipped through the audience vetting process.

Nice! CNN is probably wondering how he got in the town hall. An intern is getting fired. — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) October 16, 2025

It was nice of Bernie to inadvertently help explain that, yes, this is a "Schumer shutdown."

