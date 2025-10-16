WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanbe...
YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a...
AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men...
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Patheti...
Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room...
Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That...
The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and...
Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About...
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
VIP
State of Emergency: Los Angeles Bailing Out Illegal Aliens Who Can’t Pay Their...
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans...
Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex...
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military...
VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle

Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame

Doug P. | 9:24 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

CNN hosted a Socialist-Palooza of a town hall last night featuring fellow oligarchy fighters Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez along with climate change alarmist and chartered private jet enthusiast Bernie Sanders. During one exchange the senator from Vermont erupted in a crazy rant after AOC was asked about a possible primary challenge of Chuck "Shutdown" Schumer (which would suggest that, yes, AOC will challenge Chuck). 

Advertisement

We have another notable moment from CNN's Commie-Con and it comes at the expense of Sanders and Schumer.

The question: "How do you think this shutdown reflects on Chuck Schumer's leadership?"

Bernie dug into the Big Book of the Left's Talking Points for a brief response, and then asked the questioner what he thinks, and immediately regretted it. Watch: 

This is the same CR these Democrats have voted in favor of several times so of course they own the shutdown. 

And Sanders knew he got wrecked and perhaps he was wondering how this guy slipped through the audience vetting process. 

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
Advertisement

It was nice of Bernie to inadvertently help explain that, yes, this is a "Schumer shutdown." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own
Sam J.
WOOF! Obama Accidentally Reveals Virginia's Gubernatorial Race Is NOT Going Abigail Spanberger's Way
Sam J.
Steven Cheung Spills: Pentagon Press Corps Wilts Under Bullying, Ditches Badges in Pathetic Protest
justmindy
Loudoun Teens Slapped with $125K Roadblock: Judge Shields School Board's Woke Locker Room Lunacy
justmindy
AOC’s Unhinged Rant: Slams GOP for ‘Toxic’ Boys While Dems Lose Young Men Faster Than Her Grip on Reality
justmindy
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own Sam J.
Advertisement