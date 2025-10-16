Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About Chuck Schumer Primary

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her hands in the air as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked if she was going to primary Senator Chuck Schumer. Bernie Sanders saw AOC’s meltdown and, knowing that was his specialty, had a huge flailing fit of his own in defense of her. Somehow it all ended up on climate change.

Advertisement

The hilarity starts here. (WATCH)

AOC and Bernie have a full-blown melt down when asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about primary challenge from AOC.



It’s so happening. pic.twitter.com/95HcWo6Naf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

Wow that was awkward. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2025

I think it’s even better with the sound off — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

I love watching these things muted. — JK Burns (@ravenfaith77) October 16, 2025

Wish there was a way we could mute them both permanently.

The two oligarchy fighters were easily triggered by a simple question that’s been on just about everyone’s mind.

Bernie had a face lift.. 😏 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) October 16, 2025

And purchased a comb? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

Aoc going full Evita Perone — 🇺🇸NUKE🇺🇸 (@gotham0910) October 16, 2025

Sing it with us: ‘Don’t cry for me, I’m a Latina!’

It was crazy how Sanders jumped in there like someone said, ‘Look, someone else’s money!’

When asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about an AOC primary challenge, Bernie Sanders proceeds to have a full blown senile meltdown. pic.twitter.com/1zGd5N59KV — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 16, 2025

Bern saw AOC flailing and turned on the hysterics — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

Bernie: “Let me jump in on this one” 🤣



It’s so happening! — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) October 16, 2025

If I were Chuck, I’d be terrified. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yID4j74ECQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

Full blown communist meltdown! — Cynthia Wheeler (@cmwnewaccount2) October 16, 2025

He picked AOC as his protege and is suddenly mad she’s getting all the attention. Sure, she’s a socialist, but still easy on the eyes.

Posters say she definitely has her sights on Schumer's Senate seat.

She’s sooooo running for Senate!!! — Susan (@BigStuOU) October 16, 2025

Zero doubt based on this alone — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

Some say AOC wants to be president someday. A Senate seat is definitely the stepping stone to the loftiest position in America. She'll have to go through fellow New Yorker Schumer to get it; he's certainly not giving up his power without a fight.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.