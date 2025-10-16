NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
VIP
State of Emergency: Los Angeles Bailing Out Illegal Aliens Who Can’t Pay Their...
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans...
Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex...
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military...
VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle
Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken...
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and...
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown
Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump

Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About Chuck Schumer Primary

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her hands in the air as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked if she was going to primary Senator Chuck Schumer. Bernie Sanders saw AOC’s meltdown and, knowing that was his specialty, had a huge flailing fit of his own in defense of her. Somehow it all ended up on climate change.

Advertisement

The hilarity starts here. (WATCH)

Wish there was a way we could mute them both permanently.

The two oligarchy fighters were easily triggered by a simple question that’s been on just about everyone’s mind.

Sing it with us: ‘Don’t cry for me, I’m a Latina!’

It was crazy how Sanders jumped in there like someone said, ‘Look, someone else’s money!’

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
Advertisement

He picked AOC as his protege and is suddenly mad she’s getting all the attention. Sure, she’s a socialist, but still easy on the eyes.

Posters say she definitely has her sights on Schumer's Senate seat.

Some say AOC wants to be president someday. A Senate seat is definitely the stepping stone to the loftiest position in America. She'll have to go through fellow New Yorker Schumer to get it; he's certainly not giving up his power without a fight.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS CHUCK SCHUMER CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On
Brett T.
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
Gordon K
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military Fires on Americans
Brett T.
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees) Doug P.
Advertisement