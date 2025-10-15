Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)

Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military...
Doug P. | 10:27 PM on October 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

On Wednesday Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, blew a gasket when a reporter asked her a question related to January 6th and the National Guard. It went down like this:

The House Republicans will be having a panel looking into the January 6 events (and the days leading up to it), along with examining how the Democrat-led committee's effort was used for purely for political and propaganda purposes. 

Miranda Devine had a great post on X outlining why Pelosi lost her mind over the very simple and fair question she was asked: 

Here's Devine's full post:

Nancy lost it because she knows she's in trouble. Yes, she did ignore @ChiefSund's repeated and increasingly frantic requests to authorize the National Guard backup for his outnumbered troops on J6. Even after the Capitol was breached she refused to give the go-ahead. Her sergeant at arms told Sund he was waiting for the go-ahead from above. That was Nancy. By the time the guard were authorized it was too late and she had established the fake narrative to weaponize against Trump and his supporters during the Biden years. She also lied that Trump supporters defecated in the Capitol. She is sick.

Steven Sund, who was the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on that day, agreed with Devine: 

There's so much to the story that Pelosi and the Dems would rather stay buried. 

Stay tuned!

*****

