Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)

On Wednesday Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, blew a gasket when a reporter asked her a question related to January 6th and the National Guard. It went down like this:

Advertisement

WOAH — Nancy Pelosi tells reporter to 'SHUT UP' when asked why she refused National Guard support on January 6th.



The democratic party is fracturing.pic.twitter.com/AFBWzQQzQA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2025

The House Republicans will be having a panel looking into the January 6 events (and the days leading up to it), along with examining how the Democrat-led committee's effort was used for purely for political and propaganda purposes.

Miranda Devine had a great post on X outlining why Pelosi lost her mind over the very simple and fair question she was asked:

Nancy lost it because she knows she's in trouble. Yes, she did ignore @ChiefSund's repeated and increasingly frantic requests to authorize the National Guard backup for his outnumbered troops on J6. Even after the Capitol was breached she refused to give the go-ahead. Her… https://t.co/rKplPXma9w — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 15, 2025

Here's Devine's full post:

Nancy lost it because she knows she's in trouble. Yes, she did ignore @ChiefSund's repeated and increasingly frantic requests to authorize the National Guard backup for his outnumbered troops on J6. Even after the Capitol was breached she refused to give the go-ahead. Her sergeant at arms told Sund he was waiting for the go-ahead from above. That was Nancy. By the time the guard were authorized it was too late and she had established the fake narrative to weaponize against Trump and his supporters during the Biden years. She also lied that Trump supporters defecated in the Capitol. She is sick.

Steven Sund, who was the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police on that day, agreed with Devine:

You are correct @mirandadevine! Her Sergeant at Arms denied my requests numerous times! Pentagon offered support and I had to decline because her SAA wouldn’t grant me the legal authority. — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) October 15, 2025

@SpeakerPelosi- Ma'am, let me help refresh your memory. It was your Sergeant at Arms (SAA) who repeatedly denied my multiple requests for National Guard assistance before and on January 6. Even on Jan 6, your Sergeant at Arms denied my urgent requests for over 70 minutes, while… https://t.co/ieKPDFhf0b pic.twitter.com/BfUEiH9cST — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) October 15, 2025

There's so much to the story that Pelosi and the Dems would rather stay buried.

Watching the responses of those who have something to hide is wild. So many people. So many hunting them now. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 15, 2025

Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!