Sorry, Democrats, You Can't Shame Us Into Submission Anymore

'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th

Doug P. | 3:41 PM on October 15, 2025
meme

House Republicans plan on holding their own hearings about January 6th to find out what really happened that day (and the days leading up to it) because the Democrat-led J6 committee was basically a show trial with a predetermined conclusion. 

Over the summer, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called out Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her spin on what happened that day with this post on X:

Here's the full post: 

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol Corbin at the Pentagon offered National Guard support, but I was forced to decline because I lacked the legal authority. 

On January 6, while the Capitol was under attack and despite my repeated calls, your Sergeant at Arms again denied my urgent requests for over 70 agonizing minutes, “running it up the chain” for your approval. 

When I needed assistance, it was denied. Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.

"Long past time to be honest with the American people." Yeah, several decades long past time as it concerns Pelosi. 

Today a reporter asked the former House Speaker about this, and let's just say she didn't appreciate the question: 

Wow, if Trump snapped at a reporter like that the White House and congressional media would be heading to their "attack on the First Amendment and journalism" fainting couches, but most probably won't say anything about Pelosi's attack on a reporter. 

Not one bit!

Somebody make sure Nancy sees that just to keep her fuming for a few more hours. 

*****

