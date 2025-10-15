'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th

House Republicans plan on holding their own hearings about January 6th to find out what really happened that day (and the days leading up to it) because the Democrat-led J6 committee was basically a show trial with a predetermined conclusion.

Advertisement

Over the summer, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called out Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her spin on what happened that day with this post on X:

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol… https://t.co/3GLihtK7ul — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) August 11, 2025

Here's the full post:

Ma’am, it is long past time to be honest with the American people. On January 3, I requested National Guard assistance, but your Sergeant at Arms denied it. Under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970), I was prohibited from calling them in without specific approval. That same day, Carol Corbin at the Pentagon offered National Guard support, but I was forced to decline because I lacked the legal authority. On January 6, while the Capitol was under attack and despite my repeated calls, your Sergeant at Arms again denied my urgent requests for over 70 agonizing minutes, “running it up the chain” for your approval. When I needed assistance, it was denied. Yet when it suited you, you ordered fencing topped with concertina wire and surrounded the Capitol with thousands of armed National Guard troops.

"Long past time to be honest with the American people." Yeah, several decades long past time as it concerns Pelosi.

Today a reporter asked the former House Speaker about this, and let's just say she didn't appreciate the question:

WOAH — Nancy Pelosi tells reporter to 'SHUT UP' when asked why she refused National Guard support on January 6th.



The democratic party is fracturing.pic.twitter.com/AFBWzQQzQA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2025

Wow, if Trump snapped at a reporter like that the White House and congressional media would be heading to their "attack on the First Amendment and journalism" fainting couches, but most probably won't say anything about Pelosi's attack on a reporter.

Obviously the reporter hit a nerve! 😆 — Sue Waggoner (@sue_waggoner64) October 15, 2025

When actually faced with real (accurate) questions, this woman cannot answer and resorts to bullying and insults. This is your DNC leadership at work/on display https://t.co/390aGxv4jO — Mark Sando (@ToMarkMyWords) October 15, 2025

😂 Pelosi doesn't like it when someone calls her out on her LYING!@SpeakerPelosi https://t.co/PSn7PPl2CO — Gracelyn 🇺🇸 (@Gracelyn72) October 15, 2025

Not one bit!

😂this is the best part👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/e3BaWmHPYj — White Peony Rose (@WhitePeonyRose2) October 15, 2025

Somebody make sure Nancy sees that just to keep her fuming for a few more hours.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!