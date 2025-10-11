CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs. Letitia James)

Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Doug P. | 10:15 AM on October 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

As you know, New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on a charge of bank fraud after having accused Donald Trump of something similar (projection detected!): 

Indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James repeatedly listed her Virginia home as an “investment” property in financial disclosure forms – despite allegedly making false claims to a bank to obtain a favorable loan that barred her from using the house as a rental. 

The three bedroom Norfolk, Va., home James purchased in August of 2020 – named in Thursday’s federal grand jury indictment – is listed in the “real estate” section of James’ 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 disclosures to the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government as an “investment,” valued at between “$100,000 to under $150,000.” 

However, in her 2024 ethics filing, James designated the Norfolk home as “real property,” rather than an “investment.”

And just like that, many in the media are in "we can all related to that" mode. CNN's Kasie Hunt did that very thing earlier this week (hey, who can't relate to making a mistake on mortgage papers for second and third homes?). 

A CNN legal analyst is also helping James with some spin on this story, but of course things were a little more serious when the charge was against Donald Trump. Watch, via @mazemoore): 

Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Gordon K
Wow, she must have nearly gotten whiplash from that fast one-eighty. 

But it's "D"ifferent this time!

An MSNBC guest did something similar:

Must be nice to be a Democrat! Well, except for all the recent losing.

Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Gordon K
