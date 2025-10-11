CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs. Letitia James)

As you know, New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on a charge of bank fraud after having accused Donald Trump of something similar (projection detected!):

Indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James repeatedly listed her Virginia home as an “investment” property in financial disclosure forms – despite allegedly making false claims to a bank to obtain a favorable loan that barred her from using the house as a rental. The three bedroom Norfolk, Va., home James purchased in August of 2020 – named in Thursday’s federal grand jury indictment – is listed in the “real estate” section of James’ 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 disclosures to the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government as an “investment,” valued at between “$100,000 to under $150,000.” However, in her 2024 ethics filing, James designated the Norfolk home as “real property,” rather than an “investment.”

And just like that, many in the media are in "we can all related to that" mode. CNN's Kasie Hunt did that very thing earlier this week (hey, who can't relate to making a mistake on mortgage papers for second and third homes?).

A CNN legal analyst is also helping James with some spin on this story, but of course things were a little more serious when the charge was against Donald Trump. Watch, via @mazemoore):

In 2023 CNN fake journalist Laura Coates passionately explained why Trump's alleged mortgage fraud was not a victimless crime.



Now Coates is saying that Letitia James' little mistake didn't hurt anybody.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/sB2REyD15G — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 11, 2025

Wow, she must have nearly gotten whiplash from that fast one-eighty.

"White collar financial crime is not a victimless crime."



She said it herself. pic.twitter.com/v1WIB53dsf — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 11, 2025

But it's "D"ifferent this time!

An MSNBC guest did something similar:

Another MSNBC guest claims the mortgage fraud case against AG Letitia James is weak because no prosecutors or AG joined Halligan in the complaint.



They are quick to forget that AG James brought a complaint against Trump without any additional signatures joining her.



Hypocrites. https://t.co/6johVl46VH pic.twitter.com/VOtOdv24Xy — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 10, 2025

Must be nice to be a Democrat! Well, except for all the recent losing.

