CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on charges of bank fraud for allegations of mortgage shenanigans. We'll see how the charges play out, but James should have no problem with the investigation and any possible penalties since she's repeatedly made it clear that "no one is above the law." But of course that rule was only supposed to apply to Donald Trump.
James will of course have her defenders on the Left, starting with Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff.
This is what tyranny looks like.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 9, 2025
Trump has turned the Department of Justice into his personal attack dog to go after his political enemies. pic.twitter.com/a4fzGDCI8N
Another dark day for our democracy.— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 10, 2025
Another vindictive prosecution of someone on the president’s enemies list.
Another terrible abuse of the Justice Department as an instrument of Trump’s retribution campaign.
These actions cannot and will not deter Americans from standing up…
Hey, would Schumer and Schiff lie to you? Never mind, that was obviously a rhetorical question.
But over at CNN, Kasie Hunt was spotted running cover for James by saying that most homeowners can totally relate to her. Here's why:
CNN's @kasie Hunt, who rivals CNN's @abbydphillip for the "dumbest news anchor on television," attempted to defend Letitia James by claiming that everyone in America who buys a house does the same thing as James but doesn't get investigated.— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 9, 2025
Wrong, Kasie. Not everyone who buys a…
Recommended
Here's the video, via @alexbrusewitz:
Here is the clip of CNN’s @kasie Hunt alleging that everyone in America allegedly commits mortgage fraud like Letitia James. 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/CYa4CcTNuF pic.twitter.com/Z6V0BnG5C3— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 9, 2025
It's the ol' "everybody does it" defense! And "doing this" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.
That’s a strange thing to admit on air 👀— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 9, 2025
Hey, what average homeowner can't relate to having multiple homes in different states and "forgetting" which is the primary residence?
Hey Kasie did you put down your father as your spouse in your mortgage application???? The people want to know.— PKVA (@PKVAUSA) October 9, 2025
Good question!
*****
