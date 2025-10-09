CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on charges of bank fraud for allegations of mortgage shenanigans. We'll see how the charges play out, but James should have no problem with the investigation and any possible penalties since she's repeatedly made it clear that "no one is above the law." But of course that rule was only supposed to apply to Donald Trump.

James will of course have her defenders on the Left, starting with Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff.

This is what tyranny looks like.



Trump has turned the Department of Justice into his personal attack dog to go after his political enemies. pic.twitter.com/a4fzGDCI8N — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 9, 2025

Another dark day for our democracy.



Another vindictive prosecution of someone on the president’s enemies list.



Another terrible abuse of the Justice Department as an instrument of Trump’s retribution campaign.



These actions cannot and will not deter Americans from standing up… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 10, 2025

Hey, would Schumer and Schiff lie to you? Never mind, that was obviously a rhetorical question.

But over at CNN, Kasie Hunt was spotted running cover for James by saying that most homeowners can totally relate to her. Here's why:

CNN's @kasie Hunt, who rivals CNN's @abbydphillip for the "dumbest news anchor on television," attempted to defend Letitia James by claiming that everyone in America who buys a house does the same thing as James but doesn't get investigated.



Wrong, Kasie. Not everyone who buys a… — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 9, 2025

Here's the video, via @alexbrusewitz:

Here is the clip of CNN’s @kasie Hunt alleging that everyone in America allegedly commits mortgage fraud like Letitia James. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/CYa4CcTNuF pic.twitter.com/Z6V0BnG5C3 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 9, 2025

It's the ol' "everybody does it" defense! And "doing this" is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

That’s a strange thing to admit on air 👀 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 9, 2025

Hey, what average homeowner can't relate to having multiple homes in different states and "forgetting" which is the primary residence?

Hey Kasie did you put down your father as your spouse in your mortgage application???? The people want to know. — PKVA (@PKVAUSA) October 9, 2025

Good question!

