VIP
Gavin Newsom Press Office Counters White House Post With Pastor Being Hit by...
Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism
Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging...
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the...

CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)

Doug P. | 10:20 PM on October 09, 2025
ImgFlip

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted on charges of bank fraud for allegations of mortgage shenanigans. We'll see how the charges play out, but James should have no problem with the investigation and any possible penalties since she's repeatedly made it clear that "no one is above the law." But of course that rule was only supposed to apply to Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

James will of course have her defenders on the Left, starting with Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff. 

Hey, would Schumer and Schiff lie to you? Never mind, that was obviously a rhetorical question. 

But over at CNN, Kasie Hunt was spotted running cover for James by saying that most homeowners can totally relate to her. Here's why: 

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's the video, via @alexbrusewitz: 

It's the ol' "everybody does it" defense! And "doing this" is doing a lot of heavy lifting. 

Hey, what average homeowner can't relate to having multiple homes in different states and "forgetting" which is the primary residence? 

Good question!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. .

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Amy
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists
Brett T.
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of Spending
Brett T.
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Grateful Calvin
Advertisement