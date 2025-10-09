BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud

This, dear readers, is called karma.

BREAKING: A federal grand jury in Virginia has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a bank fraud charge. pic.twitter.com/Ksbz7PqKvP — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2025

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: NY Attorney General Letitia James has just been indicted by a grand jury on federal BANK FRAUD charges, per Reuters



LET’S GO! 🔥



Keep the indictments coming! pic.twitter.com/DIj1ceruKQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2025

The lesson here is if you have a closet full of skeletons, best not to go looking to prosecute people wrongfully.

I can’t wait until the Trump DOJ seizes Letitia James’ homes. It’s the only thing that’s fair and James fully agrees with those kinds of steps.



pic.twitter.com/GJFmjS5ZAZ https://t.co/8rB06tvUlW — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) October 9, 2025

Wouldn't that be an absolute hoot?

Karma Police, you deserve overtime for this one 🧘‍♀️ https://t.co/LHfpxYHQYY pic.twitter.com/9V0m3V4rkl — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 9, 2025

Time and a half plus bonuses, honestly.

This is what I voted for. https://t.co/gRRYDXN4Cr — Joshua Reid | Redpills.tv (@realjoshuareid) October 9, 2025

New apartments up for rent in NY



But how many Leticia? https://t.co/RPyE7BitIX — Kev Posobiec (@KevinPosobiec) October 9, 2025

Don't stop now!

I voted for this!!!



Accountability is here. Ding dong the witch is going down. https://t.co/Dd56A82rlr — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) October 9, 2025

The witch who screamed “fraud” at Trump just got nailed for committing fraud.



Evil always circles back.



Poetic justice.✊🏻 — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) October 9, 2025

Letitia James, with zealous aim, Pursued her foe, to tarnish his name.

Trump in her sights, she wove her case, Yet truth, it seems, has turned its face.

Now indicted, her own fraud laid bare, The hunter’s trapped in her own snare.

Justice spins, a fickle wheel, What’s sown in haste, time will reveal.

