BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud

This, dear readers, is called karma.
BREAKING: A federal grand jury in Virginia has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on a bank fraud charge. pic.twitter.com/Ksbz7PqKvP— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2025
🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: NY Attorney General Letitia James has just been indicted by a grand jury on federal BANK FRAUD charges, per Reuters— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2025
LET’S GO! 🔥
Keep the indictments coming! pic.twitter.com/DIj1ceruKQ
The lesson here is if you have a closet full of skeletons, best not to go looking to prosecute people wrongfully.
https://t.co/TjvhxS6ZqM pic.twitter.com/Gs62ojY2WA— Deb's Q-Tarded Garbage (@Back4TheStorm) October 9, 2025
https://t.co/QauYXPrT0F pic.twitter.com/eiOd5QRuhb— David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) October 9, 2025
I can’t wait until the Trump DOJ seizes Letitia James’ homes. It’s the only thing that’s fair and James fully agrees with those kinds of steps.— Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) October 9, 2025
pic.twitter.com/GJFmjS5ZAZ https://t.co/8rB06tvUlW
Wouldn't that be an absolute hoot?
Karma Police, you deserve overtime for this one 🧘♀️ https://t.co/LHfpxYHQYY pic.twitter.com/9V0m3V4rkl— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 9, 2025
Time and a half plus bonuses, honestly.
This is what I voted for. https://t.co/gRRYDXN4Cr— Joshua Reid | Redpills.tv (@realjoshuareid) October 9, 2025
New apartments up for rent in NY— Kev Posobiec (@KevinPosobiec) October 9, 2025
But how many Leticia? https://t.co/RPyE7BitIX
Keep the indictments coming💪🔥 https://t.co/Z4OjzzMku3— Kimmie (@kimmagagal2) October 9, 2025
Don't stop now!
I voted for this!!!— ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) October 9, 2025
Accountability is here. Ding dong the witch is going down. https://t.co/Dd56A82rlr
https://t.co/Dd56A82rlr pic.twitter.com/DQie8Rk6Ag— ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) October 9, 2025
October 9, 2025
The witch who screamed “fraud” at Trump just got nailed for committing fraud.— Sheri™ (@FFT1776) October 9, 2025
Evil always circles back.
Poetic justice.✊🏻
Letitia James, with zealous aim, Pursued her foe, to tarnish his name.
Trump in her sights, she wove her case, Yet truth, it seems, has turned its face.
Now indicted, her own fraud laid bare, The hunter’s trapped in her own snare.
Justice spins, a fickle wheel, What’s sown in haste, time will reveal.
