ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the...
Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During...
Forever a Meathead: Hollywood’s Rob Reiner Has Been Stuck on Repeat for Almost...
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick...
VIP
Senator Chuck Says Mike Johnson Will Be Responsible for Louisiana Deaths Caused by...
Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Was SOOO Butt-Hurt After Mike Lawler OWNED Him That He Went...
Trump Peace Deal Sparks Media War? Shutdown Drama!
BRUTAL: Hakeem Jeffries Tried to Push Shutdown Talking Points to CNBC's Joe Kernen...

BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

This, dear readers, is called karma.

Advertisement

The lesson here is if you have a closet full of skeletons, best not to go looking to prosecute people wrongfully. 

Wouldn't that be an absolute hoot?

Time and a half plus bonuses, honestly. 

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't stop now!

Letitia James, with zealous aim, Pursued her foe, to tarnish his name. 

Trump in her sights, she wove her case, Yet truth, it seems, has turned its face.

Now indicted, her own fraud laid bare, The hunter’s trapped in her own snare. 

Justice spins, a fickle wheel, What’s sown in haste, time will reveal.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOJ DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of Spending
Brett T.
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made a Peace Deal Sooner
Brett T.
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
justmindy
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During Zoom Call
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement