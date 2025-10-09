ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the...
Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During...
Forever a Meathead: Hollywood’s Rob Reiner Has Been Stuck on Repeat for Almost...
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick...
VIP
Senator Chuck Says Mike Johnson Will Be Responsible for Louisiana Deaths Caused by...
Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Was SOOO Butt-Hurt After Mike Lawler OWNED Him That He Went...
Trump Peace Deal Sparks Media War? Shutdown Drama!
BRUTAL: Hakeem Jeffries Tried to Push Shutdown Talking Points to CNBC's Joe Kernen...

Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute

Doug P. | 6:18 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you a little earlier, New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly been indicted for bank fraud. This timeline has taken an ironic plot twist: 

Advertisement

The AP just couldn't help adding "after pressure from the Trump campaign" to their headline.

The tables, they do turn!

James' statement (we'll spare you most of it) is projection writ large: 

In a lengthy statement, James decried the indictment as “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

Amazing. Simply amazing. Weaponization of the justice system? Where in the world would anyone have gotten THAT idea!?

The Federalist's Sean Davis reminded James about the irony of her ownTrump-related posts from last year, and this one in particular has aged badly about as fast as those people who suddenly melted when the Ark of the Covenant was opened near the end of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." 

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Advertisement

James might want to delete this one considering the indictment against her, just in case the charges hold:

That one should be shown during the trial. 

And there's always this one from a Democrat: 

We'll see about that.

The backfire level of all this has just been epic. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of Spending
Brett T.
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made a Peace Deal Sooner
Brett T.
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
justmindy
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
justmindy
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During Zoom Call
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth Sam J.
Advertisement