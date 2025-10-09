Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute

As we told you a little earlier, New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly been indicted for bank fraud. This timeline has taken an ironic plot twist:

BREAKING: New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted on fraud charge in latest case against Trump foe, an AP source says. https://t.co/6HgXw55d1C — The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2025

The AP just couldn't help adding "after pressure from the Trump campaign" to their headline.

🚨 BREAKING: New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on a criminal bank fraud charge. pic.twitter.com/YnujH7IrlT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2025

The tables, they do turn!

James' statement (we'll spare you most of it) is projection writ large:

In a lengthy statement, James decried the indictment as “nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system.”

Amazing. Simply amazing. Weaponization of the justice system? Where in the world would anyone have gotten THAT idea!?

The Federalist's Sean Davis reminded James about the irony of her ownTrump-related posts from last year, and this one in particular has aged badly about as fast as those people who suddenly melted when the Ark of the Covenant was opened near the end of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans” https://t.co/2S1RUeYnhr pic.twitter.com/Mm291cQ9OR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2025

James might want to delete this one considering the indictment against her, just in case the charges hold:

When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people.



Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.



There simply cannot be different rules for different people. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2024

That one should be shown during the trial.

And there's always this one from a Democrat:

No one is above the law. — Tish James (@TishJames) May 30, 2024

We'll see about that.

The backfire level of all this has just been epic.

*****

