MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Put a Biden-Tastic Spin on President Trump's Peace Deal

As we told you last night, President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of his peace plan.

Fox News reported that there was a celebration in Israel over the news:

SEE IT: Israelis take to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to celebrate the end of the war in Gaza after Hamas accepts President Trump’s historic peace plan to free all hostages. pic.twitter.com/wGqAaSLkw2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2025

Now let's check in with how things were going on MSNBC while this story unfolded.

Chris Hayes was talking with Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna and there were two things being spun: Attempts were made to give Biden credit for much of the Israel/Hamas deal while Hayes and Khanna tried to diminish the importance of the Nobel Peace Prize just in case Trump should receive one. Watch, via @mazemoore:

Here's how MSNBC's other Rachel Maddow covered Trump securing a peace deal in the Middle East.



Chris Hayes: Biden had a peace deal in place that Trump never followed through with. Is Trump only doing this to win the Nobel Peace Prize? pic.twitter.com/VIweBi3ZaC — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2025

Hayes and some Democrats trying to credit President Autopen for the deal is the most predictable thing ever.

Biden brokering a peace deal… pic.twitter.com/g3eE91NX54 — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) October 9, 2025

Biden should have gotten a Peace Prize just for achieving that level of relaxation.

The same people who were giddy after Obama was awarded a Peace Prize for, well, nothing really, are now trying to diminish its importance just in case Trump gets one.

@chrislhayes - despite being a ratings drag on an already-failing network and being the most predictable person in media, don’t *ever* change. It’s too damn entertaining in the most unintentional way imaginable… https://t.co/M2BoU13Hgy — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2025

Shouldn’t MSNBC be required to say (Parody) beside their call letters? https://t.co/pnWqHmhKfh — Michael Kight (@MichaelKight17) October 9, 2025

They sure do make people laugh, just not for the intended reasons.

