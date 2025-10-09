Yup, He Went THERE! John Kennedy DROPS Chuck Schumer and His Shutdown the...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Put a Biden-Tastic Spin on President Trump's Peace Deal

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on October 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you last night, President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of his peace plan

Fox News reported that there was a celebration in Israel over the news: 

Now let's check in with how things were going on MSNBC while this story unfolded.

Chris Hayes was talking with Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna and there were two things being spun: Attempts were made to give Biden credit for much of the Israel/Hamas deal while Hayes and Khanna tried to diminish the importance of the Nobel Peace Prize just in case Trump should receive one. Watch, via @mazemoore: 

Hayes and some Democrats trying to credit President Autopen for the deal is the most predictable thing ever. 

Biden should have gotten a Peace Prize just for achieving that level of relaxation. 

The same people who were giddy after Obama was awarded a Peace Prize for, well, nothing really, are now trying to diminish its importance just in case Trump gets one. 

They sure do make people laugh, just not for the intended reasons. 

*****

