President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of Peace Plan

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted a roundtable meeting at the White House about Antifa, whispered into President Trump's ear, and handed him an urgent note. Trump said that it looked like he'd have an announcement regarding the war in Gaza coming on Truth Social.

Here's the announcement. Trump says that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of his peace plan and that all of the hostages will be released very soon.

We don't trust Hamas, and we'll believe it when the hostages are released "very soon." Until those hostages are returned, keep hammering at Hamas.

Of course, CNN's Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins immediately tried to tamp down any sort of excitement for this:

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

