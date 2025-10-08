President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of Peace Plan

As we reported earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted a roundtable meeting at the White House about Antifa, whispered into President Trump's ear, and handed him an urgent note. Trump said that it looked like he'd have an announcement regarding the war in Gaza coming on Truth Social.

Here's the announcement. Trump says that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of his peace plan and that all of the hostages will be released very soon.

I’ll believe it when the actions required per the deal are complied with. Hamas has proven time and time again they’re not to be trusted. — Marlin (@MotleyMarlin) October 8, 2025

I’m excited for the MSM op-eds on why ending the conflict is a bad thing. — tyler (@thats_vanity) October 8, 2025

President Trump deserves a Nobel 🇺🇸🏅 pic.twitter.com/GmjVynOPhU — Ofek Nuriel | אופק נוריאל (@OfekNuriel) October 8, 2025

💯 The man they called a “warmonger” just delivered peace. Again. — Salt T (@Salt_T1) October 8, 2025

Peace without fear is the hardest kind to earn. Strength made it possible, conviction made it real. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) October 8, 2025

Truly historic! Peace POTUS does it again! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2025

Most peaceful dictator ever. — Steeper33 (@Steeper33) October 8, 2025

We don't trust Hamas, and we'll believe it when the hostages are released "very soon." Until those hostages are returned, keep hammering at Hamas.

Of course, CNN's Jake Tapper and Kaitlan Collins immediately tried to tamp down any sort of excitement for this:

.@jaketapper's first reaction to President Trump's monumental announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace deal is to refuse to call it a peace deal.



Even Fake News @kaitlancollins is taken aback. pic.twitter.com/aTTVq9CdBx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2025

