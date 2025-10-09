Democrat Harpy Defends Katie Porter's Unhinged Abuse of Staffer Because She's a WOMAN...
New Tactic to Make ICE Look Stupid: Protest in an Inflatable Unicorn Costume

Karoline Leavitt Shares the Latest Evidence That Trump Declaring Antifa a Domestic Terror Org Is Working

Doug P. | 1:14 PM on October 09, 2025
Meme

Recently the Trump administration declared Antifa to be a domestic terrorist organization. 

Remember when Joe Biden claimed that Antifa was "an idea, not an organization" during his 2020 debate with Trump?


Yeah, nice try Joe.

Last month, Rep. Dan Goldman tried a similar approach after asking X users to name just one member of Antifa, and as you might have guessed that backfired big time

According to a Washington Examiner article that Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared today, some of the people Biden, Goldman and others claimed don't really exist are fleeing the Trump administration's crackdown on the newly declared domestic terrorist organization: 

From the Examiner:

Several high-profile antifa leaders have fled the country or are actively making plans to abscond overseas. 

News of their escape comes after President Donald Trump designated antifa as a domestic terrorist threat and directed federal authorities to dismantle terrorism networks operating within the United States.

Mark Bray, a financier of transnational antifa operations and antifa’s foremost thought leader in America, announced he is fleeing to Europe, settling in Spain specifically, under the pretext of safety concerns following negative media attention.

[...]

Bray is not the only expat among antifa’s ranks seeking shelter in foreign countries. Independent reporter Christian Peterson recently found the leaders of Rose City Antifa, the most notorious American antifa cell, holed up in Europe.

Caroline Victorin (née Gauld), one of the founding members of the Portland-based antifa faction, was discovered this week hiding with her husband, Johan Victorin, a Swedish-born activist and another Rose City Antifa architect, in the coastal town of Varberg, Sweden.

According to the story those who are fleeing are encouraging those who are staying in the U.S. to keep causing trouble and attacking officers. 

Weird, right? It's almost like Biden and the others on the Left were lying. 

Stay tuned!

*****

