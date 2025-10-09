Karoline Leavitt Shares the Latest Evidence That Trump Declaring Antifa a Domestic Terror Org Is Working

Recently the Trump administration declared Antifa to be a domestic terrorist organization.

Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.



Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, they are now classified as a domestic terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/0Fb6n0TLLy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2025

Remember when Joe Biden claimed that Antifa was "an idea, not an organization" during his 2020 debate with Trump?

Yeah, nice try Joe.

Last month, Rep. Dan Goldman tried a similar approach after asking X users to name just one member of Antifa, and as you might have guessed that backfired big time.

According to a Washington Examiner article that Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared today, some of the people Biden, Goldman and others claimed don't really exist are fleeing the Trump administration's crackdown on the newly declared domestic terrorist organization:

Antifa leaders flee America as Trump cracks down on domestic terrorist networkshttps://t.co/SOBRKgsjMl — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 9, 2025

From the Examiner:

Several high-profile antifa leaders have fled the country or are actively making plans to abscond overseas. News of their escape comes after President Donald Trump designated antifa as a domestic terrorist threat and directed federal authorities to dismantle terrorism networks operating within the United States. Mark Bray, a financier of transnational antifa operations and antifa’s foremost thought leader in America, announced he is fleeing to Europe, settling in Spain specifically, under the pretext of safety concerns following negative media attention. [...] Bray is not the only expat among antifa’s ranks seeking shelter in foreign countries. Independent reporter Christian Peterson recently found the leaders of Rose City Antifa, the most notorious American antifa cell, holed up in Europe. Caroline Victorin (née Gauld), one of the founding members of the Portland-based antifa faction, was discovered this week hiding with her husband, Johan Victorin, a Swedish-born activist and another Rose City Antifa architect, in the coastal town of Varberg, Sweden.

According to the story those who are fleeing are encouraging those who are staying in the U.S. to keep causing trouble and attacking officers.

I was told they didn’t have leaders — Farfel (@Farfel415) October 9, 2025

Weird, right? It's almost like Biden and the others on the Left were lying.

The trash takes itself out. https://t.co/TPHgxM5uE3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 9, 2025

Which is why they're international terrorists and we should extradite them back to the United States like all other terrorist group leaders. — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) October 9, 2025

Stay tuned!

