Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 23, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy has reported, President Donald Trump has finally designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. It was much appreciated by Andy Ngo, who's been targeted by Antifa probably more than anyone else.

As we reported on Monday, on his "ToddCast," Chuck Todd joined the Antifa denial brigade, saying "I don't even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!." Plenty of people responded by posting the now-deleted photo of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison holding up a copy of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" and captioning it, "At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strikes fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump."

And as Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Kamala Harris and Rachel Maddow on Monday night played the game of "Antifa? What's that?"

Rep. Daniel Goldman is in the camp with Joe Biden and Jerry Nadler that thinks Antifa is "just an idea" and a "myth." He challenged all of X to name just one member of Antifa.

Ask Ngo. He's written a whole book entitled "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," in which he names plenty of names.

Ngo names a couple of names in his pinned post:

His post continues:

… were all shuttered, remnants of the ongoing destruction from the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots. There was nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.

They caught me. Antifa tackled me to the ground, tearing my knee tendon in the process as I slid across the pavement. They punched me over and over and tried to choke me out. I barely managed to stumble into @theNinesHotel, begging the staff to call 911. Instead, they tried to force me back outside and told me to wear a Covid mask. I dropped to the floor, refusing to move, pleading for them to call the police. They refused.

Outside, Antifa gathered. One of their ringleaders, Elizabeth Richter — the blonde woman — began rallying the crowd. She called on others on a livestream to come finish me off. She went inside the hotel and threatened me. Antifa also tried breaking their way into the hotel.

I escaped only by jumping into an elevator with a hotel guest. After that, I was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a police guard. I was soaked in my blood. On social media, Antifa immediately began trying to track which hospital I was in, hoping to finish the job.

As soon as I was discharged, I had to flee Portland. I moved between safe houses in different states. Antifa’s hunt for me was far from over. 

@PortlandPolice closed the case a few weeks afterward, saying they couldn’t identify anyone. Nobody was ever arrested, just like in 2019 when I was beaten to the point that my brain bled.

John Hacker. Elizabeth Richter. There are two.

Katherine Belyea, Madison Allen, and Joseph Evans were ordered to pay Ngo $300,000 for attacking him at a protest.

His call for names really does prove nothing. First of all, Ngo can provide plenty of names. Second, these basement-dwellers aren't household names; they don't publicize that they belong to their city's chapter of Antifa, which almost certainly has a Facebook page.

What does Goldman call all of these little terrorists running around in black hoodies with their faces masked and carrying homemade shields?

***

