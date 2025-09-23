Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'

As Twitchy has reported, President Donald Trump has finally designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. It was much appreciated by Andy Ngo, who's been targeted by Antifa probably more than anyone else.

Yes. What happens next will take much resolve. Antifa are already moving further underground for the time being. The State Department needs to designate international Antifa as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — and use DOJ RICO and conspiracy charges against domestic networks. https://t.co/Gb91P7F9ez — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2025

As we reported on Monday, on his "ToddCast," Chuck Todd joined the Antifa denial brigade, saying "I don't even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!." Plenty of people responded by posting the now-deleted photo of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison holding up a copy of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" and captioning it, "At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strikes fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump."

And as Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Kamala Harris and Rachel Maddow on Monday night played the game of "Antifa? What's that?"

Rep. Daniel Goldman is in the camp with Joe Biden and Jerry Nadler that thinks Antifa is "just an idea" and a "myth." He challenged all of X to name just one member of Antifa.

Name one member of “Antifa.”



If it “explicitly” calls for the overthrow of the USG, where can I find that statement?



Trump is trying to suppress opposition by labeling anyone who dissents as a “domestic terrorist.”



Do not be fooled: This is lawless and unconstitutional. https://t.co/KmPYrAQew8 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) September 23, 2025

Ask Ngo. He's written a whole book entitled "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," in which he names plenty of names.

How about I name 12. https://t.co/LOA7ovnG5d pic.twitter.com/HSPFxi1BiZ — Beverly Hills Billy Kirk (@kirkahall) September 23, 2025

Here ya go, dum dum! pic.twitter.com/16pOMnHEes — Timothy Gumm (@timothy_gumm) September 23, 2025

Here's a few of them, I'm pretty sure it's not hard to look up their names pic.twitter.com/Jcs3S3CII0 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) September 23, 2025

Ngo names a couple of names in his pinned post:

On May 28, 2021, I ran for my life through the streets of downtown Portland, Ore.



Antifa had discovered me working undercover after one of their members, John Hacker, exposed me to the mob.



I screamed for help as I fled, but drivers and pedestrians looked away. The businesses… pic.twitter.com/kX7PKoIm8a — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2025

His post continues:

… were all shuttered, remnants of the ongoing destruction from the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots. There was nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. They caught me. Antifa tackled me to the ground, tearing my knee tendon in the process as I slid across the pavement. They punched me over and over and tried to choke me out. I barely managed to stumble into @theNinesHotel, begging the staff to call 911. Instead, they tried to force me back outside and told me to wear a Covid mask. I dropped to the floor, refusing to move, pleading for them to call the police. They refused. Outside, Antifa gathered. One of their ringleaders, Elizabeth Richter — the blonde woman — began rallying the crowd. She called on others on a livestream to come finish me off. She went inside the hotel and threatened me. Antifa also tried breaking their way into the hotel. I escaped only by jumping into an elevator with a hotel guest. After that, I was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a police guard. I was soaked in my blood. On social media, Antifa immediately began trying to track which hospital I was in, hoping to finish the job. As soon as I was discharged, I had to flee Portland. I moved between safe houses in different states. Antifa’s hunt for me was far from over. @PortlandPolice closed the case a few weeks afterward, saying they couldn’t identify anyone. Nobody was ever arrested, just like in 2019 when I was beaten to the point that my brain bled.

John Hacker. Elizabeth Richter. There are two.

Katherine Belyea, Madison Allen, and Joseph Evans were ordered to pay Ngo $300,000 for attacking him at a protest.

What’s an “insurrectionist”? Isn’t that your favorite word? You have no problem claiming an unarmed grandmother at the Capitol was an insurrectionist. But you need proof Antifa exists? — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

Daniel, you’re really out here defending black-masked arsonists who torch cities & beat cops. ‘Name one’ is your defense? We don’t need a roster to know Antifa’s a terror org, just watch the riots you pretended didn’t exist — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 23, 2025

Let me help Dan-

Mark Bray: A Rutgers University historian and self-identified Antifa supporter who has become a de facto spokesperson. He wrote Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook (2017). — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 23, 2025

Want another?

Michael Reinoehl: A self-proclaimed Antifa activist from Portland, Oregon, who gained infamy in 2020 for fatally shooting Aaron "Jay" Danielson — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 23, 2025

Jeremy White and Brian Lightfoot in San Diego, you clown. https://t.co/8kO7ah6iZ6 — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) September 23, 2025

CNN used to name them…https://t.co/5XEpbkG53l — Timothy Sullivan (@TimSullivanX) September 23, 2025

Here are 12 names, you idiothttps://t.co/LdXXJPaJyJ — Cargos and Meat (@_Papa_Joe_) September 23, 2025

Your call for names proves nothing. However it is quite telling that you will continue the "there is no such thing as Antifa" nonsense. — Tom Bonjour (@TomBonjour) September 23, 2025

His call for names really does prove nothing. First of all, Ngo can provide plenty of names. Second, these basement-dwellers aren't household names; they don't publicize that they belong to their city's chapter of Antifa, which almost certainly has a Facebook page.

What does Goldman call all of these little terrorists running around in black hoodies with their faces masked and carrying homemade shields?

