Here's the *Massive Show of Support for James Comey Outside a Virginia Courthouse (*Well, Maybe Not)

Doug P. | 11:41 AM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director and beach shell formation enthusiast James Comey was arraigned today at a Virginia courthouse. 

Via Townhall: 

Comey's court appearance took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, in the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia. Both his wife and daughter were spotted waiting outside.

District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, is presiding over the case.

The former FBI director was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on two charges: making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a Congressional investigation into sensitive information and that he made false statements when he told Congress he did not authorize someone in the FBI to be an anonymous source.

Read the rest of that story with more details here.

Meanwhile, supporters of Comey were seen outside the courthouse. If you squint hard you might be able to see them. Watch:

Are these people trying to recreate the "there are dozens of us" meme? If so they'll need quite a few more people in order to qualify as "dozens."

Hopefully the police will be able to handle that many protesters!

Seeing that huge show of support might make Comey feel a little better about things. Or maybe not.

*****

