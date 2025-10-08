Here's the *Massive Show of Support for James Comey Outside a Virginia Courthouse (*Well, Maybe Not)

Former FBI Director and beach shell formation enthusiast James Comey was arraigned today at a Virginia courthouse.

Via Townhall:

Comey's court appearance took place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, in the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in the Eastern District of Virginia. Both his wife and daughter were spotted waiting outside. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, is presiding over the case. The former FBI director was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on two charges: making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a Congressional investigation into sensitive information and that he made false statements when he told Congress he did not authorize someone in the FBI to be an anonymous source.

Read the rest of that story with more details here.

Meanwhile, supporters of Comey were seen outside the courthouse. If you squint hard you might be able to see them. Watch:

🚨 JUST IN: James Comey has officially pleaded NOT GUILTY to two felony federal charges of making false statements and obstructing a Congressional proceeding



An "army" of elderly protestors are outside the court house standing with Comey



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/elQnpN761w — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

Are these people trying to recreate the "there are dozens of us" meme? If so they'll need quite a few more people in order to qualify as "dozens."

Massive numbers of protestors rally at the courthouse in support of James Comey pic.twitter.com/7GbRLjUNiS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Hopefully the police will be able to handle that many protesters!

They may have to call in the National Guard. It looks like things can get pretty heavy. — JP (@J_P1776) October 8, 2025

Looks like it may spin out of control at any moment — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Seeing that huge show of support might make Comey feel a little better about things. Or maybe not.

*****

