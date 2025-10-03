Tracking Backtrack: Apple Removes ICEBlock App After Deadly Dallas ICE Shooting and DOJ...
Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That Was a BAD Idea)

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on October 03, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

The Democrats keep trying to pretend that what we're seeing isn't a "Schumer shutdown" by hoping nobody knows how the Senate works while lying about their efforts to keep taxpayers on the hook for funding health care for illegal aliens (while also claiming that was never a Dem goal). 

Advertisement

As usual, the Dems know they can count on some in the media and anybody doing that in the White House briefing room is getting wedgied by Karoline Leavitt. 

Leavitt directed her first response here to the reporter asking the question and the rest of her comments were aimed at other journos pushing dishonest Dem talking points. Watch the whole thing: 

Here's the full quote via @Townhallcom:

"Medicaid costs for emergency services for illegal immigrants skyrocketed by 142% from the previous year, to $9.1 billion.  

Medicaid spending on emergency services for illegal immigrants nearly tripled under Biden, up 196% In 2023 under the Biden Administration, Southern California’s “entire health care system was being bombarded with illegal immigrants forcing American patients to endure longer wait times.”  

In Denver, Colorado, the CEO of Denver health stated that 8,000 illegal immigrants made 20,000 visits to the city’s health system in 2023, leaving an uncompensated bill totaling over $10 million.  

When an illegal alien goes to the emergency room, who is paying for it? The American taxpayer."

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him
Sam J.
Democrats are now saying they do not want illegal aliens receiving taxpayer-funded health care, and that's nothing short of laughable:

Of course the Democrats want illegal aliens to have health care on the taxpayers' dime. That party has made it clear that illegals are their top priority. 

The dishonesty about all this from the Left knows no bounds. 

***

Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Desperate Dem Spin on the Schumer Shutdown With 1 Short Video (and MUCH MORE)

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

