Journos Pushed Dem Shutdown Talking Points at Karoline Leavitt's WH Briefing (and That Was a BAD Idea)

The Democrats keep trying to pretend that what we're seeing isn't a "Schumer shutdown" by hoping nobody knows how the Senate works while lying about their efforts to keep taxpayers on the hook for funding health care for illegal aliens (while also claiming that was never a Dem goal).

As usual, the Dems know they can count on some in the media and anybody doing that in the White House briefing room is getting wedgied by Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt directed her first response here to the reporter asking the question and the rest of her comments were aimed at other journos pushing dishonest Dem talking points. Watch the whole thing:

🚨A MUST WATCH — She is too good at this.@PressSec hits ignorant reporters with FACTS regarding ILLEGAL aliens using TAXPAYER funded free healthcare.



"Medicaid costs for emergency services for illegal immigrants skyrocketed by 142% from the previous year, to $9.1 billion.… pic.twitter.com/yhUCXccJxL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 3, 2025

Here's the full quote via @Townhallcom:

"Medicaid costs for emergency services for illegal immigrants skyrocketed by 142% from the previous year, to $9.1 billion. Medicaid spending on emergency services for illegal immigrants nearly tripled under Biden, up 196% In 2023 under the Biden Administration, Southern California’s “entire health care system was being bombarded with illegal immigrants forcing American patients to endure longer wait times.” In Denver, Colorado, the CEO of Denver health stated that 8,000 illegal immigrants made 20,000 visits to the city’s health system in 2023, leaving an uncompensated bill totaling over $10 million. When an illegal alien goes to the emergency room, who is paying for it? The American taxpayer."

Democrats are now saying they do not want illegal aliens receiving taxpayer-funded health care, and that's nothing short of laughable:

Of course the Democrats want illegal aliens to have health care on the taxpayers' dime. That party has made it clear that illegals are their top priority.

In case anyone says the medical care is for emergency services: FALSE..



Illegals come in and use it as their primary care. So they keep showing up and hospitals keep treating them and coding it as an emergency Medicaid visit. https://t.co/phMHxFriwC — JoeBob (@JoeDaddy_05) October 3, 2025

The dishonesty about all this from the Left knows no bounds.

