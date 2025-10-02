Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals
VIP
Breaking Free from the Happy Birthday Song Outrage and the Culture of Seeking...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage
JD Vance Gives Joy Reid ‘Honest, Non-Trolling Advice’ on How to Ooze Less...
Keir Starmer Bravely Says Manchester Synagogue Attack Was an Attack on Jews Because...
No Known Motive in Manchester Synagogue Attack—Except the Name: Jihad Al-Shamie Identified
Good News, Everyone: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Final Deportation Order Upheld
Now Defunded, NPR Host Vows, 'We Will Not Easily Be Silenced' and Continue...
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Gr...
Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting
Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health...
Ted Lieu Posts Sign on Office Door Saying It’s Open Despite Donald Trump's...

Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Desperate Dem Spin on the Schumer Shutdown With 1 Short Video (and MUCH MORE)

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on October 02, 2025
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

As you all know, the congressional Democrats are still trying to blame the Schumer Shutdown on President Trump and the Republicans while denying that they have any interest whatsoever in providing health care benefits of any sort to illegal aliens. The Dems must have seen the polls on their immigration numbers and have decided that lying about their real position on the issue is the best course of action.

Advertisement

The problem is that the Dems have made their position abundantly clear, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spent part of Thursday pointing that out in brutal fashion. 

We'll start with the Democrats who claim they've never called for health care plans to include illegal aliens. That's one of the Left's biggest lies this week: 

Leavitt also had some words for a "reporter" who tried to push the Democrat talking point on that issue: 

Here's the full exchange, via @EricLDaugh: 

REPORTER: It's against the law for illegals to get these benefits! 

LEAVITT: Let me ask YOU - do you think illegal aliens should get Medicaid benefits?! That were DESIGNED to help low-income families and Americans? What the Biden admin did is allow tens of MILLIONS of illegals...they paroled them into the system, you cover immigration, and you know WELL it was a complete ABUSE of the system. They slapped a bandaid, called it "temporary," and allowed illegals to get FREE BENEFITS. You know who'd like free benefits? Hardworking Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck due to the Biden-induced inflation crisis!

Recommended

Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals
Brett T.
Advertisement

Want more Leavitt hammering the Dems' dishonesty? 

Here goes: 

Yeah, this one's on Schumer and the Dems: 

Ted Cruz concurs with what Leavitt's pointing out:

Have the Dems and some of their media water carriers tried to call that video of Democrats raising their hands in favor of taxpayer funded health care benefits for illegals a "cheap fake" yet? 

Advertisement

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals
Brett T.
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift
justmindy
JD Vance Gives Joy Reid ‘Honest, Non-Trolling Advice’ on How to Ooze Less Contempt
Brett T.
Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Eric V.
Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse
Sam J.
Harry Sisson Posts ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’: Kimmel, Colbert, and Meyers Onstage
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Brett T.
Advertisement