Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Desperate Dem Spin on the Schumer Shutdown With 1 Short Video (and MUCH MORE)

As you all know, the congressional Democrats are still trying to blame the Schumer Shutdown on President Trump and the Republicans while denying that they have any interest whatsoever in providing health care benefits of any sort to illegal aliens. The Dems must have seen the polls on their immigration numbers and have decided that lying about their real position on the issue is the best course of action.

Advertisement

The problem is that the Dems have made their position abundantly clear, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spent part of Thursday pointing that out in brutal fashion.

We'll start with the Democrats who claim they've never called for health care plans to include illegal aliens. That's one of the Left's biggest lies this week:

NBC: "Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for [illegal aliens]."



Democrats: *all raise their hands* pic.twitter.com/OOX5JCb0VV — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 2, 2025

Leavitt also had some words for a "reporter" who tried to push the Democrat talking point on that issue:

🚨 BREAKING: WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt just DROPPED THE MIC on this reporter.



REPORTER: It's against the law for illegals to get these benefits!



LEAVITT: Let me ask YOU - do you think illegal aliens should get Medicaid benefits?! That were DESIGNED to help low-income… pic.twitter.com/XGzncAJCh6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

Here's the full exchange, via @EricLDaugh:

REPORTER: It's against the law for illegals to get these benefits! LEAVITT: Let me ask YOU - do you think illegal aliens should get Medicaid benefits?! That were DESIGNED to help low-income families and Americans? What the Biden admin did is allow tens of MILLIONS of illegals...they paroled them into the system, you cover immigration, and you know WELL it was a complete ABUSE of the system. They slapped a bandaid, called it "temporary," and allowed illegals to get FREE BENEFITS. You know who'd like free benefits? Hardworking Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck due to the Biden-induced inflation crisis!

Want more Leavitt hammering the Dems' dishonesty?

Here goes:

Democrats shut down the federal government and are holding the American people hostage to try to give taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens.



They're inflicting massive pain on American citizens to help out illegals who broke into our country.

pic.twitter.com/croPLgEMuR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 2, 2025

.@PressSec nukes the Fake News (again): "Do you think illegal aliens should receive Medicaid benefits?... We saw these illegals committing crimes all over our country — and they're getting things for free? That is fundamentally unfair and this Admin is not going to support it." pic.twitter.com/bxExpxlJsi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 2, 2025

Yeah, this one's on Schumer and the Dems:

Reminder:



The Democrat Shutdown is very unpopular. pic.twitter.com/Fh4B4e2jpp — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 2, 2025

Ted Cruz concurs with what Leavitt's pointing out:

When the media is gaslighting you, remember this 👇 https://t.co/NJE0gIq0Ww — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2025

Have the Dems and some of their media water carriers tried to call that video of Democrats raising their hands in favor of taxpayer funded health care benefits for illegals a "cheap fake" yet?

Advertisement

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!