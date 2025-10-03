Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The...
VIP
Try Not to Laugh While Chuck Schumer Explains Why NYT Poll Showing Him...
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on...
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and...
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking...
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
Legacy Media Is Dead, but Journalism Is Alive and Well — and Under...
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smi...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...

Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About Dems and Health Care for Illegals

Doug P. | 11:13 AM on October 03, 2025
Journalism meme

CNN has been among media outlets trying to keep the Left's preferred narrative denying that they ever wanted taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens afloat. Yesterday one Democrat got absolutely humiliated by a Fox News host who was actually doing some "journalism" that made it awkward fast:

Advertisement

Ouch!

But despite the realities, others in the media continue to help carry some talking point water for the Democrats.

Joe Concha spotted quite a one-eighty taking place at CNN between 2019 and 2025: 

THIS. Is CNN.

CNN, MSNBC and other outlets have been helping the Dems spread the falsehood that they do not, nor have they ever, wanted to put taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegal aliens. BS detected:

Recommended

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar
Sam J.
Advertisement

Watching the Democrats now claim they have no desire to put taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegals is just laughable. 

As always, it goes from "that never happens," to "that rarely happens," to "OK, it happens a lot but here's why it doesn't matter." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar
Sam J.
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd
Sam J.
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It
Sam J.
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido
Sam J.
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar Sam J.
Advertisement