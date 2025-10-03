Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About Dems and Health Care for Illegals

CNN has been among media outlets trying to keep the Left's preferred narrative denying that they ever wanted taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens afloat. Yesterday one Democrat got absolutely humiliated by a Fox News host who was actually doing some "journalism" that made it awkward fast:

Sen. Shaheen claims she hasn’t heard anybody in the Democrat party say criminal aliens should get access to healthcare.



Then Fox News humiliated her and rolled the tapes….



Watch:



“Raise your hand if government if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented… pic.twitter.com/Ddt80sQM0P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2025

Ouch!

But despite the realities, others in the media continue to help carry some talking point water for the Democrats.

Joe Concha spotted quite a one-eighty taking place at CNN between 2019 and 2025:

THIS. Is CNN.

CNN, MSNBC and other outlets have been helping the Dems spread the falsehood that they do not, nor have they ever, wanted to put taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegal aliens. BS detected:

Watching the Democrats now claim they have no desire to put taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegals is just laughable.

It's evolving in the same way that the 'ole "Planned Parenthood doesn't to abortions" narrative evolved. — Rock Roll (@RockRol54750183) October 3, 2025

As always, it goes from "that never happens," to "that rarely happens," to "OK, it happens a lot but here's why it doesn't matter."

