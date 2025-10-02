Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST (Roll Tape and Watch Her Face!)

MEME WARS Have Dems In TEARS, Joy Reid gets DESTROYED, & Trump DE-WOKIFIES...
Doug P. | 3:05 PM on October 02, 2025
imgflip

Congressional Democrats are trying to lie their way through the Schumer shutdown by claiming that A) they do not want to put taxpayers on the hook to provide health care to people in the country illegally, and B) they've never even stated that is a goal of their party. Both fail the BS test, and on one of those counts we just saw a Dem get called out publicly and awkwardly. 

Such was the case on Fox News earlier today. Senator Shaheen from New Hampshire said she'd never heard anybody in her party state that they'd support health care for illegal aliens. At that point the host Lawrence Jones helped end Shaheen's long draught of never having heard another Democrat make that desire known. Watch: 

You can tell these Democrats aren't used to getting called out, and that was glorious. And we're pretty sure all the people heard applauding wildly when those Dems raised their hands are all Dem voters. Watching them now pretend that it's ridiculous to claim Dems want taxpayer-funded health care for illegals is laughable. 

You'd think they might get tired of being humiliated when getting caught in lies but maybe not. 

The Dems apparently keep forgetting that this thing called video exists on the Internet. 

