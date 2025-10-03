'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With...
VIP
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody Knows How the Senate Works

Doug P. | 2:15 PM on October 03, 2025
AngieArtist

A DNC memo has definitely gone out to Democrat governors all around the country in the hopes that a lack of adequate civics instruction in public schools over the many years will pay off when it comes to their Schumer shutdown finger pointing. 

For example, earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz indicated that he's hoping most people know how the Senate works about as well as he knew how to appeal to swing state voters when he posted this:

Walz is either a moron or hopes everybody else is.

That's where New York Gov. Kathy Hochul comes in to push the same thing. The government is not funded because the Democrats are choosing to keep it shut down, it's just that simple, but Hochul can't help but join the parade of Dem liars: 

Well, then Hochul should tell a few Senate Dems to vote yes on the CR and the government would open back up. 

Apparently.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

