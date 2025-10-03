Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody Knows How the Senate Works

A DNC memo has definitely gone out to Democrat governors all around the country in the hopes that a lack of adequate civics instruction in public schools over the many years will pay off when it comes to their Schumer shutdown finger pointing.

Advertisement

For example, earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz indicated that he's hoping most people know how the Senate works about as well as he knew how to appeal to swing state voters when he posted this:

Republicans control every branch of the federal government and they can’t even pass their own BS to keep the lights on. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 1, 2025

Walz is either a moron or hopes everybody else is.

That's where New York Gov. Kathy Hochul comes in to push the same thing. The government is not funded because the Democrats are choosing to keep it shut down, it's just that simple, but Hochul can't help but join the parade of Dem liars:

Governor Kathy Hochul is blatantly LYING to the American people, and she knows it.



The Senate requires 60 votes to pass a funding bill — Democrats have to vote for it too.



This is the Democrats' shutdown. pic.twitter.com/1u7gWTZJ3s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2025

Well, then Hochul should tell a few Senate Dems to vote yes on the CR and the government would open back up.

Hochul the Hypocrite is BACK!



Just six months ago, @KathyHochul supported Chuck Schumer’s vote for government funding. The exact same government funding bill that Schumer now opposes !



Now Kathy supports Schumer’s NO vote causing this government shutdown.



What changed? It’s… pic.twitter.com/iGtmvygtSx — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 3, 2025

Hypocrisy is a virtue to democrats. — Thermapple🍊✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@hillenbrand_tom) October 3, 2025

Apparently.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!