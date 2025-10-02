Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown...
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White...
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving...
VIP
If Antifa Is Just an Idea, Why Are Members of Portland's City Council...
HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes...
JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over...
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and...
Gallup Finds Americans' Trust In Media Has Hit a Record Low (This Graph...
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen...
VIP
Self-Awareness Nukes Launch After Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says We're 'Standing on a Health...
HOOBOY: UNHINGED Democrat Rep Gets in Mike Johnson's Face and FREAKS TF OUT...
FLAWLESS VICTORY! JD Vance SHREDS Schumer's Lie About Illegals NOT Getting Free Healthcare...
The Dems' Attempt to Win the Shutdown Messaging Battle on YouTube Wasn't a...
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Goes on Stephen Colbert’s Show to Whine About Trump Celebrating His...

GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works (or Maybe HE Doesn't)

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Is Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz hoping that nobody is aware of how the U.S. Senate works, or does he need to be shown some old Schoolhouse Rock episodes? Maybe "a little of both" is the answer. 

Advertisement

We all know who's to blame for the Schumer shutdown but the Left's desperate attempts to blame Trump and the Republicans continue via more disingenuous BS from the Dems. Here's Walz's attempt to fool everybody: 

Can somebody tell Tampon Tim how things work in the U.S. Senate? Clearly he's hoping nobody else does. 

Even the Washington Post put this shutdown on the Democrats, because it is and there's no amount of distraction of spin that can change that. 

Recommended

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

So Walz is lying again? What a, uh, surprise. But when they've lost the AP and WaPo, yikes. 

Instead the Dems are even lying about why they're doing the Schumer shutdown. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men
Sam J.
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance
Sam J.
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE
Sam J.
JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over Sombrero Memes Look Even DUMBER
Sam J.
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement