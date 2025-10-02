GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works (or Maybe HE Doesn't)

Is Minnesota governor and former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz hoping that nobody is aware of how the U.S. Senate works, or does he need to be shown some old Schoolhouse Rock episodes? Maybe "a little of both" is the answer.

We all know who's to blame for the Schumer shutdown but the Left's desperate attempts to blame Trump and the Republicans continue via more disingenuous BS from the Dems. Here's Walz's attempt to fool everybody:

Republicans control every branch of the federal government and they can’t even pass their own BS to keep the lights on. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 1, 2025

Can somebody tell Tampon Tim how things work in the U.S. Senate? Clearly he's hoping nobody else does.

Even the Washington Post put this shutdown on the Democrats, because it is and there's no amount of distraction of spin that can change that.

So Walz is lying again? What a, uh, surprise. But when they've lost the AP and WaPo, yikes.

It’s kind of sad the Dem VP candidate apparently doesn’t understand how senate filibusters work…



Dems voted for this shutdown. They bragged about it. They should own it and make their case for why such an action is justified. https://t.co/uDkB5iQwBT — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 2, 2025

Instead the Dems are even lying about why they're doing the Schumer shutdown.

