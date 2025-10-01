Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Pin the Shutdown on Trump

Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Doug P. | 6:40 PM on October 01, 2025

Tonight we'll hit 24 hours since the federal government shut down, but what hasn't stopped is congressional Democrats trying to blame Trump and the Republicans (even while some Dems are admitting that it is in fact a "Schumer shutdown"). 

Naturally, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is for some reason setting up for a presidential run in 2028 even though he's absolutely convinced that Trump won't allow one to happen, is joining the Dems in blaming the president for this shutdown: 

Joe Concha spotted a rebuttal that falls into the "when you've lost the Washington Post" category about what kicked off this particular shutdown: 

LOL!

Print that out and tape it to Schumer's office door. 

We've seen a lot of social media polls from Democrats that could end up being deleted:

It's the "Schumer shutdown" and everybody knows it. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this (and as you saw in this story, the Dems know it).

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

