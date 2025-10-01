Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Pin the Shutdown on Trump

Tonight we'll hit 24 hours since the federal government shut down, but what hasn't stopped is congressional Democrats trying to blame Trump and the Republicans (even while some Dems are admitting that it is in fact a "Schumer shutdown").

Naturally, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is for some reason setting up for a presidential run in 2028 even though he's absolutely convinced that Trump won't allow one to happen, is joining the Dems in blaming the president for this shutdown:

Donald Trump just shut down the government. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2025

Joe Concha spotted a rebuttal that falls into the "when you've lost the Washington Post" category about what kicked off this particular shutdown:

LOL!

Print that out and tape it to Schumer's office door.

Four Pinocchios for Gavin pic.twitter.com/ZVLkuwhFXf — Brian LaReau (@BrianLaReau805) October 1, 2025

We've seen a lot of social media polls from Democrats that could end up being deleted:

And so do the American people pic.twitter.com/dcxArCf6Fb — Birdie (@LilBirdie210) October 1, 2025

It's the "Schumer shutdown" and everybody knows it.

