Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Gov't Shutdown

The Democrats are attempting to push a pair of narratives during the government shutdown that started at midnight. The first is that they in no way are trying to put taxpayers on the hook for the health care of people in the country illegally, and the second is "the shutdown is totally on Trump and the Republicans."

This is a Schumer shutdown, but don't take our word for it.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters was essentially tricked into admitting a core reason the shutdown is taking place. We don't ever agree with Maxine but at least here she's being sort of honest:

🚨 WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.



Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?



WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What… pic.twitter.com/mhmJgnC7d4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

That was helpful. Thanks, Rep. Waters!

But another House Democrat has said the quiet part out loud. It is, in fact, a "Schumer shutdown":

🚨YIKES: Shri Thanedar ADMITS that Democrats are the ones who decided to shut the government down!



"If that means we gotta shut this government down, so be it!"



What's wrong with his eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/aDiY3XDDCt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2025

That was... interesting. Also Thanedar might be among Dems getting a "stop saying that part out loud" phone call from Hakeem Jeffries.

Lol, the quiet part out loud.



Dems aren’t sending their best. https://t.co/e4diMPkuzL — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 1, 2025

This guy is such a gift to republicans😂😂😂 https://t.co/dfIuThf1bq — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 1, 2025

Democrats will harm Americans to help illegal immigrants.



Is it any mystery why they're polling at 19%? https://t.co/cxLw8YcwNS — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 1, 2025

And they just keep doubling and tripling down. Oh well!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

