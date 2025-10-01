Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Gov't Shutdown

Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
Doug P. | 5:46 PM on October 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats are attempting to push a pair of narratives during the government shutdown that started at midnight. The first is that they in no way are trying to put taxpayers on the hook for the health care of people in the country illegally, and the second is "the shutdown is totally on Trump and the Republicans."

This is a Schumer shutdown, but don't take our word for it. 

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters was essentially tricked into admitting a core reason the shutdown is taking place. We don't ever agree with Maxine but at least here she's being sort of honest: 

That was helpful. Thanks, Rep. Waters!

But another House Democrat has said the quiet part out loud. It is, in fact, a "Schumer shutdown": 

That was... interesting. Also Thanedar might be among Dems getting a "stop saying that part out loud" phone call from Hakeem Jeffries. 

And they just keep doubling and tripling down. Oh well!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

