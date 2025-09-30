Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and...
‘Healthcare for EVERYBODY!’: Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Democrat Maxine Waters, while trying to deflect from a reporter’s straightforward question, accidentally let the gato out of the bag. The dimwitted Democrat admitted that her party wanted healthcare for EVERYBODY. ‘Everybody’ includes all illegal aliens who we know are near and dear to the Democrats’ hearts. That's who Democrats have in mind while forcing the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Advertisement

State here. (READ)

WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.

Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?

WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What you're doing is standing here and trying to make me say we're gonna put noncitizens over Americans. QUIT IT! STOP IT! You're being divisive! You don't need to ask that question! You're just trying to get controversy! You're NOT gonna get it from me! 

H/t  @RealLindellTV

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

That was the best part!

Posters know what Maxine said.

Yep, that is why, they are shutting down our USA government, for foreigners, illegals.That doesn't sound like what an American representative does.

I've seen many years of this, I am old, this is completely unacceptable from our own government to demand our money for illegals.

NOPE

— Marie Oakes (@realMarieOakes) September 30, 2025

Even the simple things trip up simple-minded Maxine.

Commenters find it funny that Waters would accuse anyone of being divisive when that word sums up her entire political career.

What is rich is hearing Maxine Waters say this journalist is being divisive when Maxine Waters quite literally shouted to a crowd of democrats that they need to make Trump supporters uncomfortable, get in their faces, make them leave restaurants, etc. …but that’s not divisive. Asking questions about where our tax dollars are going and if they’re going to American citizens, that’s divisive!

— SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

Who knew that the easiest way to trip up dishonest and crooked Maxine Waters was to ask her an honest and straightforward question? Too funny!

Tags:

