‘Healthcare for EVERYBODY!’: Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's Illegal Aliens

Democrat Maxine Waters, while trying to deflect from a reporter’s straightforward question, accidentally let the gato out of the bag. The dimwitted Democrat admitted that her party wanted healthcare for EVERYBODY. ‘Everybody’ includes all illegal aliens who we know are near and dear to the Democrats’ hearts. That's who Democrats have in mind while forcing the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.
WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.
Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?
WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What you're doing is standing here and trying to make me say we're gonna put noncitizens over Americans. QUIT IT! STOP IT! You're being divisive! You don't need to ask that question! You're just trying to get controversy! You're NOT gonna get it from me!
Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)
Posters know what Maxine said.
"Democrats are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY"... See, that's where you lost me, Maxine. Illegals should not get healthcare paid for by ME.— Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 30, 2025
Yep, that is why, they are shutting down our USA government, for foreigners, illegals.That doesn't sound like what an American representative does.
I've seen many years of this, I am old, this is completely unacceptable from our own government to demand our money for illegals.
NOPE
It's so funny that she's so "experienced" and yet fell into the trap (which was really just a simple question).— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025
Even the simple things trip up simple-minded Maxine.
Commenters find it funny that Waters would accuse anyone of being divisive when that word sums up her entire political career.
What is rich is hearing Maxine Waters say this journalist is being divisive when Maxine Waters quite literally shouted to a crowd of democrats that they need to make Trump supporters uncomfortable, get in their faces, make them leave restaurants, etc. …but that’s not divisive. Asking questions about where our tax dollars are going and if they’re going to American citizens, that’s divisive!
She is not used to being challenged by anyone in the press.— ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) September 30, 2025
She has been coddled for decades.
Who knew that the easiest way to trip up dishonest and crooked Maxine Waters was to ask her an honest and straightforward question? Too funny!
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
