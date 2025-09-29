Byron York Shreds Attempted Defenses of James Comey's Integrity (This Means YOU, John Brennan)

Free Speech Dies in the UK? Bombshell Immigration Scandal Erupts!
Doug P. | 1:44 PM on September 29, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Well before former FBI Director James Comey was indicted, the Deep State was out proving they will defend their own. Ex CIA Director John Brennan was one of the people vouching for Comey's integrity:

Fast forward a few months, and Comey has been indicted and Brennan must be sweating as well.

Byron York has a great piece in the Washington Examiner today that completely dismantles the "unimpeachable integrity" defense of Comey. 

In short, the level of honesty that came from Comey was sub-optimal at best: 

It all started with a Comey attempt at what basically sounds like blackmail by showing up to presenting the then President-Elect "dirt" the FBI had on him (which was of course BS). York's story starts this way

This is not the place to analyze the details of former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment because we don’t know what those details are. Prosecutors will soon have to come up with a bill of particulars enumerating the specific lies they allege Comey told under oath. Of course, there are critics who say the whole thing is a disaster. For now, we don’t really know.

But we do know what happened in 2017. The new president, Donald Trump, was the target of wild speculation accusing him of “collusion” with Russia in the 2016 election. Comey, then head of the FBI, was in the middle of it, leading the bureau’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.

When Trump was still president-elect, Comey, after long and careful planning, used a briefing on Russian election influence efforts as the pretext to ambush Trump with the so-called “pee tape” allegation from the debunked Steele dossier. It happened on Jan. 6, 2017, in Trump Tower in New York. At the end of the briefing, Comey said, “Can I have a few minutes alone with the president-elect?” With just the two men in the room, Comey hit Trump with the accusation that the Russians had recorded Trump with prostitutes performing kinky sex acts in a Moscow hotel room in 2013. Trump was left stunned and wondering whether the director of the FBI was setting him up for something.

For Comey, it was part of Crossfire Hurricane, an opportunity to question the key figure in the investigation under the guise of a security briefing. After the meeting, Comey dashed to an FBI car, where a laptop was waiting for him to write his version of what Trump said, for instant analysis by the Crossfire Hurricane team. (Many of the details and quotes in this newsletter are taken from Obsession, my 2020 book about the pursuit of Trump.)

The article is loaded with examples of Comey's dishonesty and you can read it all here.

Here's the conclusion: 

Now Comey is in the news again, facing criminal charges. Does this episode mean Comey lied under oath as alleged in the indictment? No, it doesn’t. But it does mean that no one should ever trust a word James Comey says.

Comey would also like us to believe he just stumbled upon that "86 47" shell formation on the beach. Sure, Jan.

The "higher cause" was of course to try and keep Trump out of the White House by any means necessary. Those efforts backfired miserably and are now the ones who attempted to rig elections are projecting the "threat to democracy" claims onto Trump. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats and former deep staters try desperately to stop it by any means necessary (we already saw Comey try to help out with that effort). 

