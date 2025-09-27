Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a Fascist (Guess What Happened Next)

Larry Krasner is the leftist District Attorney for Philadelphia who is known for his love of soft-on-crime policies and wanting to make sure looters are "fundamentally law-abiding" before taking any legal action against them.

Krasner was spotted on the streets of Philly while wearing a "The Clash" shirt, and predictably a clash ensued.

"How is Trump a fascist" was the question.

The answer? Predictable:

DA Larry Krasner: "Donald Trump is a fascist."



Reporter: "How is Trump a fascist?"



DA Larry Krasner: "You are un-American."



This guy is in charge of enforcing the law in Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/bO1ah7cUk6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 27, 2025

Krasner had a golden opportunity to deliver a detailed reality check to somebody about why Trump's a "fascist" and, not surprisingly, he only resorted to name-calling (projection basically) instead.

All they have is their talking points. Even when peacefully confronted like this. https://t.co/lVDrWj6amH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2025

They're not used to being asked that question by the corporate media, who mostly just nod their heads in agreement when a Democrat calls Trump a fascist.

This Soros funded DISTRICT ATTORNEY seems to think that it’s illegal to film an interview of someone in public. It’s of course NOT illegal. He also may have broken the law by grabbing this reporter’s camera aggressively. Will @JoshShapiroPA speak up or protect Larry Krasner? https://t.co/E4VSFA1Rm8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 27, 2025

Krasner's only a District Attorney, how could he have known that? Oh wait.

This is what is wrong with Philly these days. Taken over by the likes of @DA_LarryKrasner and the mayor. Spreading falsehoods and attacking constituents. Wow. https://t.co/GDNZ6i7wPo — John (@JohnKoc75009286) September 27, 2025

And yet enough voters keep approving of these leftist loons.

Worth noting that “enforcing the law” isn’t what he actually does. — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) September 27, 2025

Quite the opposite, so it seems.

