Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a Fascist (Guess What Happened Next)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Larry Krasner is the leftist District Attorney for Philadelphia who is known for his love of soft-on-crime policies and wanting to make sure looters are "fundamentally law-abiding" before taking any legal action against them. 

Krasner was spotted on the streets of Philly while wearing a "The Clash" shirt, and predictably a clash ensued. 

"How is Trump a fascist" was the question.

The answer? Predictable: 

Krasner had a golden opportunity to deliver a detailed reality check to somebody about why Trump's a "fascist" and, not surprisingly, he only resorted to name-calling (projection basically) instead. 

They're not used to being asked that question by the corporate media, who mostly just nod their heads in agreement when a Democrat calls Trump a fascist. 

Krasner's only a District Attorney, how could he have known that? Oh wait.

And yet enough voters keep approving of these leftist loons. 

Quite the opposite, so it seems. 

*****

