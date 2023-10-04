Leftist Philly DA checking if looters are 'fundamentally law-abiding' before taking action

Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Doug P.  |  5:55 PM on October 04, 2023

Dozens of people have been charged (for now) after a looting spree in Philadelphia last week:

Seventy-two people have been charged after several stores were looted across Philadelphia last week. Philadelphia officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner, gave an update Monday regarding the civil unrest.

Business owners have been left to pick up the pieces nearly a week after swarms of thieves looted retailers Tuesday night. 

The chaos started hours after a judge dismissed all charges against a former police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry. However, police have said that none of the looters were connected to the peaceful protesters who came out in support of Irizarry. 

One video shows police and alleged looters clashing outside the Lululemon store on Walnut. Then, just down the street, a security guard tried to hold off people forcing their way into the Apple Store. Sporting goods stores, a Foot Locker, a GameStop, a medical marijuana dispensary and a streetwear business were also among the shops hit. 

Several liquor stores are also closed "until further notice" after 18 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were targeted.

Meanwhile, Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner has said the punishment, or lack thereof, could hinge on if the looters are determined to be good folks. 

You've heard of "fiery but mostly peaceful," and here's what could possibly be "looty but mostly law-abiding":

If they're allowed to get away with it, this will NOT be a "one-off situation." 

If you don't punish crime you just get more of it. That's not difficult to understand but apparently for leftist DAs there's not enough crime.

Meanwhile, Karine Jean-Pierre blames crime in a Democrat-run city on Republicans.

It's pretty amazing that so many people still vote for this stuff.

That is an absolute certainty!

