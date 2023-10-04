Leftist Philly DA checking if looters are 'fundamentally law-abiding' before taking action

Dozens of people have been charged (for now) after a looting spree in Philadelphia last week:

Seventy-two people have been charged after several stores were looted across Philadelphia last week. Philadelphia officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner, gave an update Monday regarding the civil unrest. Business owners have been left to pick up the pieces nearly a week after swarms of thieves looted retailers Tuesday night. The chaos started hours after a judge dismissed all charges against a former police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry. However, police have said that none of the looters were connected to the peaceful protesters who came out in support of Irizarry. One video shows police and alleged looters clashing outside the Lululemon store on Walnut. Then, just down the street, a security guard tried to hold off people forcing their way into the Apple Store. Sporting goods stores, a Foot Locker, a GameStop, a medical marijuana dispensary and a streetwear business were also among the shops hit. Several liquor stores are also closed "until further notice" after 18 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores were targeted.

Meanwhile, Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner has said the punishment, or lack thereof, could hinge on if the looters are determined to be good folks.

You've heard of "fiery but mostly peaceful," and here's what could possibly be "looty but mostly law-abiding":

PHILLY LOOTING UPDATE:



Soros-funded DA Larry Krasner says he will go easy on looters if he determines that they’re good people pic.twitter.com/IcHApEdiwf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 4, 2023

Far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner on charging Philadelphia looting suspects: "We'll look carefully to see whether this is a one-off situation and they're fundamentally law-abiding people..." pic.twitter.com/rEj7UoTuOk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2023

If they're allowed to get away with it, this will NOT be a "one-off situation."

This is exactly why we have this problem, they know they'll get away with it; sickening... — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) October 4, 2023

If you don't punish crime you just get more of it. That's not difficult to understand but apparently for leftist DAs there's not enough crime.

It's inconceivable that we are still in America. — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) October 4, 2023

Mostly peaceful looters are now “good people” according to Soros DA Larry Krasner. https://t.co/X1DMXVh3H9 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Karine Jean-Pierre blames crime in a Democrat-run city on Republicans.

Because only the FINEST Philly citizens loot. — Peter H (@Shadowsdriver) October 4, 2023

It's pretty amazing that so many people still vote for this stuff.

I doubt he or others would treat Jan 6ers as a “one off situation” https://t.co/z4uKnykvFx — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) October 4, 2023

That is an absolute certainty!

