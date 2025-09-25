MSNBC Panel Sounds Alarm About 'Dire Moment' of Possible James Comey Indictment and Hopes for DOJ Revolt

Remember when "no one is above the law" was all the rage among Democrats and their media water carriers? Those oft-repeated words on the Left were put on indefinite suspension the day Donald Trump took office for his second term shortly after Joe Biden's autopen signed preemptive pardons for his family members and others.

After years of lawfare from the Biden administration and other Dems, we're now supposed to forget everything we saw happen and get alarmed by a recent FBI raid on John Bolton's home and office, and now a possible indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

As we told you earlier today, this from Comey more than a year ago makes this chock full of karma:

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

But of course MSNBC is among media outlets forgetting all about "no one is above the law," and they seem to be so very sure that if there is a Comey indictment, it'll be pure lawfare and based on no actual wrongdoing. Not only that, but they're hoping it would bring about a revolt:

BREAKING: The crooks on MSNBC are directing their comrades embedded within the DOJ to REVOLT if Comey does get indicted.



"I think if there is a move to indict Jim Comey... we may see other forms of protest by career prosecutors... I think that these people will rise to it."



Wow pic.twitter.com/UbLzP6YTkq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 25, 2025

They won't even bother to wait and see what the possible charges might be, if any.

🚨 BREAKING: MSNBC encourages rank-and-file Department of Justice officials REVOLT if James Comey is indicted.



Get ready to fire ANY official who "rises up."pic.twitter.com/TLCjQSsDtg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 25, 2025

At least that would make it easier for DOJ leadership:

Let them.



Anyone who "revolts", fire them. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2025

Bingo. It makes things so much easier when they very publicly self-identify.

Sounds like MSNBC is calling for an iNsSuReCtIoN — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 25, 2025

Sounds like they are promoting rebellious insurrection. Is that legal? https://t.co/wTx540FlWB — Mr. Nobody (@XRdev1) September 25, 2025

"No one is above the law" is bad now, and "insurrection" is good. It's hard to keep up with all these Dem/media one-eighties.

