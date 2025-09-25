Chris ‘Lawfare’ Murphy: How Dare Trump Go After His Opponents Like We Just...
MSNBC Panel Sounds Alarm About 'Dire Moment' of Possible James Comey Indictment and Hopes for DOJ Revolt

Doug P. | 1:11 PM on September 25, 2025
Imgflip

Remember when "no one is above the law" was all the rage among Democrats and their media water carriers? Those oft-repeated words on the Left were put on indefinite suspension the day Donald Trump took office for his second term shortly after Joe Biden's autopen signed preemptive pardons for his family members and others.  

After years of lawfare from the Biden administration and other Dems, we're now supposed to forget everything we saw happen and get alarmed by a recent FBI raid on John Bolton's home and office, and now a possible indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

As we told you earlier today, this from Comey more than a year ago makes this chock full of karma

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

But of course MSNBC is among media outlets forgetting all about "no one is above the law," and they seem to be so very sure that if there is a Comey indictment, it'll be pure lawfare and based on no actual wrongdoing. Not only that, but they're hoping it would bring about a revolt: 

They won't even bother to wait and see what the possible charges might be, if any.

At least that would make it easier for DOJ leadership: 

Bingo. It makes things so much easier when they very publicly self-identify. 

"No one is above the law" is bad now, and "insurrection" is good. It's hard to keep up with all these Dem/media one-eighties. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while running cover for the Democrats. 

