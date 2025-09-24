'Remember When...': Megyn Kelly Drops a Free Speech Hammer on Jimmy Kimmel's Self-Pity Party Last Night

Disgraceful: In Response to Leftist Violence, Abi Spanberger Tells Supporters 'Let the Rag...
Doug P. | 12:53 PM on September 24, 2025

As we told you last night, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show after being suspended for a few days in the wake of his clear attempt to make viewers believe that the person who assassinated Charlie Kirk was ideologically on the MAGA side of the aisle. 

Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to make Kimmel's reinstatement out to be a First Amendment victory when in fact it was a corporate decision, and some broadcasters with affiliates who carried the show have decided to keep it off the air for now. 

Kimmel's opening monologue wasn't any kind of apology, but he did say "it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man" (his intention was to try and make it sound like the killer was a Trump supporter): 

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset... I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents ANYONE. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn't. Ever."

Tim Walz’s Snark Stumbles: Mocking Trump’s Escalator While His Own Campaign Face-Planted
Add it all up and count Megyn Kelly among those who aren't buying Kimmel's "self pity" act while the Left still tries to make HIM the victim after the assassination of Kirk: 

Kimmel and his Dem defenders said nothing while conservatives were suspended or banned from social media, many of them by the demand of the Biden White House, for the crime of spreading "misinformation" (defined as truthful information unhelpful to preferred narratives on the Left). Now they're wrapping themselves in the First Amendment?

We'll see just how much these same people embrace the First Amendment the next time a Right-leaning host says something they don't like. 

Do the Dems really think it isn't that obvious? 

And then the Left started to boycott Disney. It was a "pass the popcorn" moment for conservatives who enjoy irony. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while late-night "comedians" help them do it.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

