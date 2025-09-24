'Remember When...': Megyn Kelly Drops a Free Speech Hammer on Jimmy Kimmel's Self-Pity Party Last Night

As we told you last night, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show after being suspended for a few days in the wake of his clear attempt to make viewers believe that the person who assassinated Charlie Kirk was ideologically on the MAGA side of the aisle.

Advertisement

Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to make Kimmel's reinstatement out to be a First Amendment victory when in fact it was a corporate decision, and some broadcasters with affiliates who carried the show have decided to keep it off the air for now.

Kimmel's opening monologue wasn't any kind of apology, but he did say "it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man" (his intention was to try and make it sound like the killer was a Trump supporter):

Jimmy Kimmel is back on the air tonight. Here's what the late-night host had to say in response to the backlash he received for saying Charlie Kirk's assassin was part of MAGA:



"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... For those who think I did… pic.twitter.com/MHk4KMhxdk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset... I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents ANYONE. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn't. Ever."

Add it all up and count Megyn Kelly among those who aren't buying Kimmel's "self pity" act while the Left still tries to make HIM the victim after the assassination of Kirk:

Remember when I was cancelled & held back tears on the air & Kimmel stood up for me saying “All she did was ask a Q about blackface Halloween costumes, whereas I, Jimmy, have actually worn blackface many times & still have a show! This is wrong!”

Me neither. F him & his self pity — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 24, 2025

Kimmel and his Dem defenders said nothing while conservatives were suspended or banned from social media, many of them by the demand of the Biden White House, for the crime of spreading "misinformation" (defined as truthful information unhelpful to preferred narratives on the Left). Now they're wrapping themselves in the First Amendment?

Kimmel doesn’t give a crap about the First Amendment, he believes in his side wielding cancel power ruthlessly and the Right tripping over ourselves to make excuses for those who always want us ruined and silenced. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 24, 2025

Advertisement

We'll see just how much these same people embrace the First Amendment the next time a Right-leaning host says something they don't like.

When media want to fire “right” leaning broadcasters it’s ok.



If they want to fire “left” leaning broadcasters



It’s a constitutional crisis. — Thomas Einstein (@TEinsteinMD) September 24, 2025

Do the Dems really think it isn't that obvious?

And remember when Kimmel denounced the firings of Roseanne & Tucker



Hell, he CELEBRATED those attacks against Free Speech pic.twitter.com/Ju8YZwl5S2 — AtlantaStu (@AtlantaStu) September 24, 2025

He's only crying because he was called out — Football mom (@julieholi) September 24, 2025

And then the Left started to boycott Disney. It was a "pass the popcorn" moment for conservatives who enjoy irony.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while late-night "comedians" help them do it.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!