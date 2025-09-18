WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks on... (Just Guess)

American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'
Doug P. | 10:40 PM on September 18, 2025
Artist Angie

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show will be "preempted indefinitely" after the host said this following the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah last week for which a leftist is in custody: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

If you think that seems like Kimmel wanted everybody to think the killer was a MAGA guy, you're not wrong. However, media outlets like CNN tried to convince everybody that what they heard with their own ears isn't what was actually said

But perhaps the decision to yank Kimmel's show from ABC's evening lineup will make more sense when we discover that not only was Kimmel reportedly not planning to apologize and correct the lie, but rather double down and blame, you guessed it, MAGA -- for causing what ultimately resulted in the suspension of his show: 

Is anybody surprised by this? 

"A person close to the show said that Kimmel was planning to say that his words were being purposefully twisted by some members of the Make America Great Again movement." 

Actually, there's no reason to "twist" anything. Kimmel said what he said, and it's all on video.

Yeah, Kimmel was never going to apologize or even admit to getting ahead of himself by letting his instinctive TDS take over. 

Meanwhile, the Dems and much of the media are trying to blame Trump and the FCC, when in fact the truth seems to be much different. 

Exactly. This was a business decision, not a "free speech" issue. 

Perhaps the network will get slightly better ratings with this: 

We're actually far more likely to watch that time slot on ABC now. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

