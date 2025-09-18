VIP
CNN Host Plays Video of What Kimmel Said, Then Tries to Convince Us We Didn't Just Hear What We Heard

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on September 18, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democrats and lib media continue to try and spin what Jimmy Kimmel said that led to his show getting canceled, at least for now. The Left's attempts to make Kimmel's canning about Trump and "free speech" are desperate and the panic over losing another one of their late-night propagandists is palpable. 

What got Kimmel pulled off the air was lying about the man charged with murdering Charlie Kirk. Kimmel said this: "The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Yeah, that's because the gunman wasn't "one of them."

Kimmel's words seem pretty straightforward, but allow a CNN host to explain why you didn't hear what you very clearly heard: 

Kimmel "did not appear to suggest" that? Well, there was really no "appear to" about it because that's flat-out what he said. 

If George Orwell were still around he'd be suing CNN for stealing his stuff. 

THIS. Is CNN.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Dems.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Dems.

