CNN Host Plays Video of What Kimmel Said, Then Tries to Convince Us We Didn't Just Hear What We Heard

The Democrats and lib media continue to try and spin what Jimmy Kimmel said that led to his show getting canceled, at least for now. The Left's attempts to make Kimmel's canning about Trump and "free speech" are desperate and the panic over losing another one of their late-night propagandists is palpable.

Advertisement

What got Kimmel pulled off the air was lying about the man charged with murdering Charlie Kirk. Kimmel said this: "The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

Yeah, that's because the gunman wasn't "one of them."

Kimmel's words seem pretty straightforward, but allow a CNN host to explain why you didn't hear what you very clearly heard:

Jimmy Kimmel: "The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."



CNN anchor: "What he said did not appear to suggest the suspect was a MAGA shooter." pic.twitter.com/wtyjO7dqpN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

Kimmel "did not appear to suggest" that? Well, there was really no "appear to" about it because that's flat-out what he said.

CNN finally plays the clip and then tries to gaslight its audience that they didn't hear what they heard. — Deb Heine (@NiceDeb) September 18, 2025

This is an example taken straight out of 1984. You didn't hear what you thought you heard, now let us tell you what he really said. Don't believe your eyes and ears. — Javid Thoman (@SwissRobinson79) September 18, 2025

If George Orwell were still around he'd be suing CNN for stealing his stuff.

I'm gobsmacked at how they can play the audio clip and STILL say what they say. https://t.co/kkaYWZJI0H pic.twitter.com/PVcYgdCLZ0 — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) September 18, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Dems.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!