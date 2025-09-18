VIP
Roseanne Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Barack Obama for Clutching Free Speech Pearls Over Kimmel

Doug P. | 12:01 PM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy

Over the past week Barack Obama has decided it's time that he once again reminded everybody that he is one of the most prominent "accuse your opponent of exactly what YOU do" politicians in world history. Nobody projects quite like Barack Obama.

Here we have the former president saying cancel culture has been taken to a "new dangerous level" after Jimmy Kimmel lied about the affiliation of the leftist charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk. You'll now notice that the primary focus isn't on concern about the free speech rights of the victim, but rather that a corporate decision was made to pull Kimmel off the air for abhorrent remarks: 

Earlier today Roseanne had some things to say to all the Jimmy Kimmel crybabies, and now we can add Obama to that list:

Obama certainly hopes nobody remembers that, and he absolutely thinks that was a "D"ifferent situation entirely. 

Also Obama's concern about journalists and the First Amendment was even too laughable for the Associated Press back in 2018

The Obama administration used the 1917 Espionage Act with unprecedented vigor, prosecuting more people under that law for leaking sensitive information to the public than all previous administrations combined. Obama’s Justice Department dug into confidential communications between news organizations and their sources as part of that effort.

In 2013 the Obama administration obtained the records of 20 Associated Press office phone lines and reporters’ home and cell phones, seizing them without notice, as part of an investigation into the disclosure of information about a foiled al-Qaida terrorist plot.

[...]

Obama’s Justice Department also secretly dogged Fox News journalist James Rosen, getting his phone records, tracking his arrivals and departures at the State Department through his security-badge use, obtaining a search warrant to see his personal emails and naming him as a possible criminal conspirator in the investigation of a news leak.

“The Obama administration,” The New York Times editorial board wrote at the time, “has moved beyond protecting government secrets to threatening fundamental freedoms of the press to gather news.”

Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong
Sam J.
So basically all this is more of the Obama-level hypocrisy we've gotten to know well over the years. 

