Roseanne Would Like a Word With the Jimmy Kimmel Crybabies

In 2018, the world learned that senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett was an African American after Roseanne Barr tweeted a cheap shot at her appearance.

This resulted in Disney ABC swiftly firing Roseanne from the show that bore her name, and cries of 'racist' echoed through all forms of media from the Left.

Fast forward to yesterday, when Disney ABC decided that Jimmy Kimmel choosing a political assassination that occurred just days before as the crux of his 'comedy' routine may not have been the best look for their brand. As of now, his show has been canned, while the Left wails about 'fascism' and the end of free speech.

Roseanne had a thought for those whining about Kimmel's self-inflicted demise.

Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like. https://t.co/gR3hTSVJ9f — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 18, 2025

The Biden administration was too busy asking Twitter and Facebook to silence American citizens from speaking out about their COVID policies, but please, tell us more about 'fascism'.

It's hard to actually believe this, but here is where we are:

A lunatic, influenced by left-wing hatred, murdered Charlie Kirk in front of the world. Hordes of Democrats and other leftists expressed their glee over his death. Most of the rest took it upon themselves to tell us how evil Charlie Kirk was, while his widow and children were still trying to reconcile with what had happened.

Jimmy Kimmel, yes, Jimmy Freaking Kimmel is what it took for Democrats, following a political assassination, to decide that free speech was under attack in this country.

Unreal.

Never forget how Jimmy Kimmel misrepresented @therealroseanne joke tweet and pushed for the network to take her show away. pic.twitter.com/zok8WJN5nt — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 18, 2025

Kimmel was on the front lines of criticism against Roseanne.

Remember, they wanted Roseanne gone for her political views long before she stepped in it with the Valerie Jarrett joke.

The only thing new here is that the standards are finally being applied to the Left, and they can't deal with it.

We'd love nothing more than to go back to a time when people could speak freely without retribution, but the Left chose this approach years ago, and now it's coming back to bite them.

It shouldn't have taken a murder to get to the point where the rules applied to them.

Roseanne sure was having fun with Jimmy Kimmel finding out …

Poor little cat milker.

For those who haven't been following, this is where the claims of 'fascism' come from. The Left is saying the FCC pressured Disney ABC into the Kimmel canning.

Today is better than my birthday. https://t.co/sEpq3NRmqz — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 18, 2025

We quite enjoyed it ourselves.

Roseanne has an idea for ABC …

LOL. Yeah, that ain't happening, but it sure would be fun to watch the meltdown.

