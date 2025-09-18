Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of the Day)

The amount of First Amendment flip-flopping we've been seeing in the last few days has been massive, as has been the number of Democrats proving they have no idea what "free speech" really means.

On MSNBC, Chris Hayes described just how troubled he is by the Jimmy Kimmel show being brought to an end, at least for now:

The countries where comedians can't mock the leader on late night TV are not really ones you want to live in. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 17, 2025

"Mock the leader" to Hayes = blaming the actions of a lefty assassin on Trump supporters.

The great @WesternLensman spotted yet another "how it started / how it's going" example from a lefty, and here's a free speech shot and chaser inspired by Hayes. Watch and try not to get whiplash from the sudden one-eighty:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Kimmel getting fired: This renders the First Amendment meaningless.



Chris Hayes on Tucker getting fired: He believed he could say anything no matter how disgusting and get away with it. Over time, that’s not going to work out well for you. pic.twitter.com/KOdROGvseE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Maybe Hayes doesn't consider the fact that Kimmel basically said the leftist who assassinated Charlie Kirk was a Trump fan to be "disgusting."

These guys really have no respect for our intelligence.



What a bunch of contemptible losers. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 18, 2025

Malicious frauds, every one of them.



I’m thoroughly enjoying every single tear. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

And those tears from the Left are flowing like Niagra Falls. Between PBS getting defunded, the Colbert cancellation and now Kimmel it's been a rough year for Dems watching their propaganda machine get dismantled.

