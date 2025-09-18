Chris Hayes vs. Chris Hayes on the First Amendment (Lefty Media Shot/Chaser of the Day)

HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...
Doug P. | 12:50 PM on September 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

The amount of First Amendment flip-flopping we've been seeing in the last few days has been massive, as has been the number of Democrats proving they have no idea what "free speech" really means. 

On MSNBC, Chris Hayes described just how troubled he is by the Jimmy Kimmel show being brought to an end, at least for now:

"Mock the leader" to Hayes = blaming the actions of a lefty assassin on Trump supporters.

The great @WesternLensman spotted yet another "how it started / how it's going" example from a lefty, and here's a free speech shot and chaser inspired by Hayes. Watch and try not to get whiplash from the sudden one-eighty: 

Maybe Hayes doesn't consider the fact that Kimmel basically said the leftist who assassinated Charlie Kirk was a Trump fan to be "disgusting." 

And those tears from the Left are flowing like Niagra Falls. Between PBS getting defunded, the Colbert cancellation and now Kimmel it's been a rough year for Dems watching their propaganda machine get dismantled. 

*****

