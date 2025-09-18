Roseanne Would Like a Word With the Jimmy Kimmel Crybabies
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant

Chris Hayes Sobs Into His Sweater Over Kimmel’s Exit in Late Night Free Speech Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 18, 2025
Apparently, this is another night of Chris Hayes staring out the window and crying into his sweater. 

Ta-ta. No big loss.

It was bound to happen. This only expedited the process. 

This was just a convenient excuse to get out of his contract and appease some of their viewership. 

He literally makes no sense. Charlie Kirk was not elected by anyone so he could hardly be labeled 'the leader'. Chris needs to take a chill pill. 

The sooner, the better. 

As a reminder ...

That about sums it up.

CHRIS HAYES ENTERTAINMENT JIMMY KIMMEL MEDIA BIAS

