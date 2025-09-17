'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from...
Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next...
Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore...
From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade...
VIP
Dems Say They'll Bring Receipts to More Jan. 6 Hearings (and Everybody Has...
From Kirk's Assassination to GOP Surrender: Rep. Bacon Fries Up Fresh Excuses, Serves...
Scott Jennings ERUPTS As CNN Dems Deny Charlie Kirk Assassination Celebration Posts Are...
Matt Gutman's Trans Assassination Love Story Backfires Big Time: Apology Edition
Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
(Update)Act of Terror: Suspect That Rammed Car into Gate at Pittsburgh's FBI Field...
Fani Willis Is NOT Going to Laugh at Trump's Video Response to Her...
Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah St...
Jimmy Kimmel’s Shameless Whopper: Pinning Charlie Kirk’s Murder on MAGA with Zero Shame

Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous Leadership

Doug P. | 3:04 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday FBI Director Kash Patel testified before a Senate committee where, predictably, a few Democrats turned it into a circus, and today it was the House Dems' turn. Rep. Jasmine Crockett was one of the Dems running with that opportunity:

Advertisement

Crockett laughably called Patel unqualified as self-awareness took another holiday: 

It quickly became clear the Democrats' goal today was to portray Patel as an unqualified failure as FBI Director. Yeah, we're not shocked either.

That leads us to Rep. Lucia McBath. 

The Georgia congresswoman attempted to run with the "failure" narrative and only ended up helping prove how much more effective the bureau has been lately by not focusing on political matters to help out the Dems. Watch: 

Recommended

'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from Divider-in-Chief Obama
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here's the transcript, via @townhallcom: 

"What is it? Are we failing? 

If we're failing... how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons? 2x as many as this time last year.

How are we seizing 1,500 kg of meth, 25% increase from last year.

We captured FOUR TOP TEN FBI most wanted from around the world in 7 months. That's more than the entirety of the last administration.

We put 1,500 child predators in prison.We dismantled 300 human trafficking networks. 

So which is it? You don't like me, that's fine. But don't you DARE disparage the men and women of the FBI that are producing record results in historic fashion to protect this country.  They are KICKING ASS for America and they're gonna continue to do so."

These Democrats, of course, consider the FBI under Trump and Patel to be "failing" for exactly the reasons Kash told Jim Jordan earlier in the hearing. The Left's not angered by what Patel's FBI is doing, they're furious about what the bureau is no longer doing.  

*****

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from Divider-in-Chief Obama
Warren Squire
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore (and Explains Why Dems Are So Furious)
Doug P.
Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next to a Chipotle Restaurant
Warren Squire
Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Doug P.
From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade Takes Gold
justmindy
Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from Divider-in-Chief Obama Warren Squire
Advertisement