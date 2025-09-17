Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous Leadership

Yesterday FBI Director Kash Patel testified before a Senate committee where, predictably, a few Democrats turned it into a circus, and today it was the House Dems' turn. Rep. Jasmine Crockett was one of the Dems running with that opportunity:

😂LOL — @Jim_Jordan is so over Crockett's bullsh*t.



*Eye roll, tapping, exasperated sigh*



"If [Kash] would like to respond to...any of that..." pic.twitter.com/99ugS3yOzu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

Crockett laughably called Patel unqualified as self-awareness took another holiday:

🚨LOL — Crockett claims Kash Patel is the "LEAST qualified FBI director in the history of the FBI."



Meanwhile he was a federal prosecutor, defense attorney, NSC counterterrorism lead, COS to acting Defense Sec, etc.



What are Crockett's qualifications for anything, again? pic.twitter.com/5AYFQsUJK1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

It quickly became clear the Democrats' goal today was to portray Patel as an unqualified failure as FBI Director. Yeah, we're not shocked either.

That leads us to Rep. Lucia McBath.

The Georgia congresswoman attempted to run with the "failure" narrative and only ended up helping prove how much more effective the bureau has been lately by not focusing on political matters to help out the Dems. Watch:

🚨 @FBIDirectorKash just DESTROYED a Dem who said America is LESS safe under his FBI.



"What is it? Are we failing? If we're failing...



how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons? 2x as many as this time last year.



How are we seizing 1,500 kg of meth, 25% increase from last… pic.twitter.com/aLMhA1CtYj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

Here's the transcript, via @townhallcom:

"What is it? Are we failing? If we're failing... how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons? 2x as many as this time last year. How are we seizing 1,500 kg of meth, 25% increase from last year. We captured FOUR TOP TEN FBI most wanted from around the world in 7 months. That's more than the entirety of the last administration. We put 1,500 child predators in prison.We dismantled 300 human trafficking networks. So which is it? You don't like me, that's fine. But don't you DARE disparage the men and women of the FBI that are producing record results in historic fashion to protect this country. They are KICKING ASS for America and they're gonna continue to do so."

These Democrats, of course, consider the FBI under Trump and Patel to be "failing" for exactly the reasons Kash told Jim Jordan earlier in the hearing. The Left's not angered by what Patel's FBI is doing, they're furious about what the bureau is no longer doing.

